Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series about growing berries. On June 19 we covered strawberries and blueberries. Today: raspberries and blackberries.
There is nothing more rewarding than to go out to your garden and pick berries that can be consumed fresh. All berries are herbaceous perennials, making it important to choose a good location because that is where they likely will remain. Some tips and tricks:
Raspberries
Perennial crowns/roots can live 30 to 40 years and include most varieties of red raspberries but also black, purple and yellow-fruited varieties.
The majority have tiny thorns; all have upright canes and are biennial. In the first year, primocane grows from the crown; select only the strongest to save. The second year they become floricanes that bear fruit on lateral spurs.
Plant in full sun in well-drained, loamy/sandy soil with soil at a depth of 24 inches. A pH of 6.0 to 6.5 is best. If your soil is alkaline, add ammonium sulfate and other soil amendments. Plant the crowns at soil level in April, 2 feet apart.
Prepare the trellis system with stakes and two to three wires. The V-system is best. With the primocanes growing in the center, tie the floricanes onto the wires; top any growth above 6 feet and put in hedgerow formation.
Water by drip irrigation is best. It’s best to be consistent, especially well before and during fruit ripening. It is important to mulch to keep the soil moist.
Fertilize in March as buds swell and as flower production occurs. White flowers attract bees for pollination. In the spring, remove the first flush of primocane growth so the plants’ energy goes to the floricanes. Then limit primocanes to only the larger ones.
Harvest when the berries are red; the core remains attached to the plant and the berry easily slips off. Early morning is best; refrigerate. Shelf life is two to three days; wash only before consuming.
Pruning must occur in mid-October by removing all woody floricanes above the crown with loppers. Untie them from their wires and discard. Leave only four to six primocanes per crown and tie them to wires; top growth at greater than 5 to 6 feet.
Types of raspberries include:
• June- or summer-bearing on floricanes only is the most common variety. Examples include Canby, Sumner, Willamette, Centennial
• Fall-bearing varieties produce berries on the ends of the primocanes and the following year at the base of the floricanes. Examples include Heritage, Amity, Summit, Fallgold (yellow fruit that result from a mutation of red raspberries).
• Purple raspberries: A hybrid between black and red raspberries. Examples include Brandywine, Royalty.
• Black raspberries: sometimes called Black caps. Examples include Munger.
Blackberries
These perennial crowns/roots can live many years, so again, choose a location that will be permanent.
The varieties are based on the type of canes:
• Trailing canes: The majority have large thorns. Examples include Olallie.
• Erect canes: These are cold-hardy enough for Eastern Washington. Examples include Cherokee, Black Satin.
• Semi-erect canes. Examples include Chester, Triple Crown, a thornless variety that is especially nice to work with.
All are biennial. In the first year, primocane grows from the crown. The second year they mature into floricanes that bear fruit on lateral spurs that produce small fruiting branches called druplets.
Planting should occur in full sun in March or April into well-drained, loamy/sandy soil with soil depth of 24 inches. Plant 2 feet apart. A soil pH of 6.0 to 6.5 is best. If alkaline, add ammonium sulfate and other soil amendments. Again, it is important to prepare a trellis system with stakes and two to three wires, to grow into a hedge row.
Water by drip irrigation best. Be consistent but especially during flowering, then before and during fruit ripening. Mulching helps to retain moisture.
Fertilizing is done in March as the buds swell and as flower production occurs. The beautiful white flowers attract bees for pollination. The berries are borne on lateral spurs and white flowers are seen on these drupelets.
In the spring, it is best to limit the primocanes to only the larger ones.
Harvest is usually July and August, but early-, mid- and late-season varieties will vary. The fruit receptacle or core of the berry comes off with the fruit. It is best to pick the berries in the early morning and refrigerate; shelf life is two to three days. Don’t wash until you are ready to eat or otherwise use them.
Prune in late fall by removing all woody floricanes above the crown with loppers; untie them from their wires and discard. Leave only four to six primocanes per crown and tie them to the wires in a fan shape to increase air circulation. Top growth of any above 5-6 feet. Cut back lateral branches to 12 inches to improve fruit quality.
Blackberry cultivars also include loganberry and boysenberry, which are hybrids between blackberry and red raspberry. Marionberry is a cross between Chehalem and Olallie blackberries. They do not grow well on the east side as they need cooler temperatures. And they have huge thorns!
