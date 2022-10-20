Americans of Scandinavian heritage know the holiday season is coming when kitchens fill with the sights and smells of lefse, a crepelike item made from riced or mashed potatoes.
Lefse is a traditional Scandinavian flatbread baked on a griddle or flat surface. It resembles a large flour tortilla and can be topped or filled with various sweet or savory ingredients and spices depending on where and how it’s served. Lefse is enjoyed year-round in Norway, but is especially popular around the holidays in the United States.
Though some buy lefse at stores, many prefer homemade. Making lefse at home offers time to get together with family and friends, learn and compare techniques, share recipes and pass on traditions surrounding lefse and other Scandinavian favorites.
On Saturday,Oct. 15, members of Sons of Norway Odin Lodge No. 41 gathered at the West Valley home of Bill and Joan Harrison to make lefse to sell at their popular lutefisk dinner and bake sale. They haven’t been able to have the fundraiser since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are happy for its return.
The 40th lutefisk and meatball dinner and bake sale is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at West Valley Church, 72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $10 for ages 6-12; it’s free for ages 5 and younger. A quilt raffle is part of the fundraiser as well.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Beads, Rocks & Candy Emporium (former Boehm’s Chocolates location) at Chalet Mall, 5645 Summitview Ave. One dollar from each ticket sold goes to the Sorenson-Odin Scholarship Fund.
For more information about the lutefisk and meatball dinner and bake sale or the Odin lodge in general, call 509-966-1583 or 509-457-8405 or visit the Sons of Norway Yakima Odin Lodge #41 Facebook page.
The dinner will be traditional Scandinavian fare, with foods such as lutefisk, meatballs, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, lefse and traditional desserts. The bake sale will feature lefse, Scandinavian cookies, breads, cakes, jams and jellies, horseradish and more Scandinavian products.
It’s the only fundraiser for Odin Lodge No. 41, said member Helga Staffan. The lodge was chartered in 1938, said Staffan, who is among the lodge’s lefse experts and joined the Saturday lefse-making at the Harrison home.
They made lefse specifically for the bake sale. Lodge members purchase premade lefse to serve at the lutefisk (also preordered from a west side business) and meatball dinner. The lefse served with the dinner are made by a retired baker in Marysville, she said.
“He’s probably in his middle 80s and he has a streamlined operation and makes wonderful lefse. We were glad to find him,” Staffan added.
Lefse are served dry at the dinner and people can put butter, cinnamon and sugar on them at the table, she said. Some people put lutefisk in their lefse.
The lefse made locally for the bake sale are a little smaller, about 9 inches in diameter, and are sold in packages of six. They’re folded in fourths and sometimes also wrapped in plastic film before they’re packaged in the quart bags.
“We don’t want them to dry out,” Staffan said.
Making lefse is a two-day process: First, the dough is made and refrigerated. The next day, it is rolled out as thin as possible and baked on a griddle or flat surface. Those participating in the lefse work day Saturday brought their own dough, then added flour just before they rolled out the dough and baked each lefse.
Griddles were set up around the kitchen. “My husband and I, we use a big old iron frying pan that we turned upside down on our burner. It’s nice and flat and it holds the heat real well,” Staffan said. “Most people use electric griddles — lefse griddles. They’ve been around for a long time.”
Lefse came to the United States from Norway with the pioneers and was used as a bread, Staffan said. “It’s more a bread than a pastry. There are ... different kinds of lefse. ... In Norway, there are lefse that do not have potatoes and are more of a dessert than a bread.”
As some rolled out their lefse, they showed others how to do that, make each lefse as uniformly round as possible and cook them correctly, Staffan said. Lodge members are trying to teach more people the skill of making lefse, and “we want them to look nice and be appetizing,” she said.
“You have a wonderful product that tastes really good and you can use it for many things,” she said. People can wrap roast beef and horseradish in lefse for a savory treat or add cinnamon and sugar and make it more of a dessert, Staffan said.
“It works for so many things,” she added. “And by itself, warm off the griddle, it is so good.”
