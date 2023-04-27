Gaymer and Allies will have a “Love for Lily” fundraising event to help a young woman who was severely injured in crash in Yakima.
The drag performance fundraiser is at 8 p.m. on May 9 at Game & Grog, 118 S. First St.
Lilyan Kladnick, 19, suffered life-threatening injuries when she was in an early morning motor vehicle collision March 20 on Zier Road and South 72nd Avenue. She was turning north on to South 72nd Avenue when a 27-year-old man’s vehicle entered the intersection and hit her car, according to a Yakima police news release.
Friends of Kladnick have set up a GoFundMe page for donations at https://yhne.ws/kladnick.
According to the GoFundMe page, Kladnick was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where she was then flown to Harborview Hospital in Seattle in critical condition. She had a tracheotomy tube inserted and was on a ventilator. Since then, Kladnick has had four major surgeries and is now breathing on her own without the ventilator.
On April 20 update on the donation page, Kladnick was able to sit up in a chair and is re-learning how to communicate with a card made by her brother with simple, one-word answers.
All the tips received by Gaymer and Allies performers at the “Love for Lily” show will be donated to Kladnick and her family. The show will be livestreamed on the Gaymer and Allies’ Facebook page so Kladnick and her family can tune in.
