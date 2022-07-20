The West Valley Fair returns this weekend in Wiley City.
The theme for the 69th annual event and parade is “These Boots are Made for Showing.” The fair runs Thursday-Saturday, July 21-23, 2022, at the West Valley Fairgrounds, 3120 S. Wiley Road.
“There is definitely something for everyone at this year’s fair. From the larger livestock to the small critters, to the all the fabulous Blue Barn Family and Consumer Sciences projects,” President Greg Boisselle said online at www.westvalleyfair.org.
Besides livestock and critters, the West Valley Fair is looking for people to display and participate in contests: quilts, crafts, scrapbooks and photography. Rules and some entry forms are in the Premium Book and other entries are online at www.westvalleyfair.org.
The Kiwanis Club of West Valley will host a pancake breakfast, 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the fairgrounds. For $7 per person, a plate includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, coffee and juice. Kids under five eat for free. A family of four deal costs $25.
Thursday
9 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Adult Livestock judging contest
10 a.m.: Poultry show
11 a.m.: Beef, swine, sheep and goat market classes begin
1 p.m.: Dairy showing begins
3 p.m.: Selection of Grand Champion market animals
7 p.m.: Introduction of fair board and ambassadors, dress revue, pie queen and dessert auction at Blue Barn
Friday
8 a.m.: Cats and Critters arrive for display
8:30 a.m.: Goat fitting and showing demonstration
9 a.m.: All other fitting and showing demonstrations
9 a.m.: Rabbit show
10 a.m.: Beef fitting and showing begins
11 a.m.: Swine and sheep fitting and showing begins
1 p.m.: Goat agility
3 p.m.: Large animal round robin
6 p.m.: Awards ceremony
7 p.m.: Exhibitor fun night
Saturday
7 a.m.: Pancake feed presented by West Valley Kiwanis
9 a.m.: Parade
10 a.m.: Fun and games for all ages at the Fairgrounds
11 a.m.: Silent auction closes
Noon: Livestock sale starts
