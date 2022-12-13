Community members who stop by the Yakima Valley Museum through Saturday have a chance to help local nonprofits.
The museum at 2015 Tieton Drive in Yakima is filled with trees and holiday displays decorated by local charities as part of its Holiday Lights Extravaganza, according to a news release.
Admission to the museum during the extravaganza is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Member pricing is $5 for adults and seniors. Each adult and senior will receive $5 back in the form of five $1 scrip tickets to award to their favorite tree or their favorite charity. The charities will redeem the tickets for cash.
The extravaganza continues through Saturday. The museum has extended hours during the event, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is not open on Sundays or Mondays.
