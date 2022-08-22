Typical Major League Soccer matches take place on Saturdays and Sundays. I like my sleep, but if there’s anything that brings back that Saturday morning cartoon joy, it’s a Seattle Sounders home match.
Even for night matches, I spring up early and start my routine. The coffee is a bit smoother and the air is just a hint sweeter. I’m ready for the beautiful game.
I fill up my gas tank and get some snacks for the road. Interstate 90 guides the way to the grounds we call Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S in Seattle. I like to call it my “yellow brick road.”
Normally I like to make one pit stop at the summit of Snoqualmie Pass. It makes for a quick rest stop and a little break for the eyes as you take in the beautiful Cascade Range.
Once in Seattle, the task of parking has always been dreadful, but once nestled in somewhere, the hard part of the trip is done.
Over the past few years, my pregame routine has shifted and gone through some changes. But I found one that most people could enjoy. To save money and avoid overspending on food and drinks in the stadium, I normally have something before I enter.
About half a mile north of Lumen Field you’ll find Pizza Professionals, at 104 Occidental Ave. S. They sell pizza by the slice that cooks quickly, since this place gets busy. I normally get two IPAs with my slices.
Less than a minute’s walk away is Occidental Square. The Emerald City Supporters (ECS) make this the starting point for the traditional march to the stadium an hour before every Sounders match.
All Sounders fans and supporters are welcome to walk side by side and sing along to the powerful drumming as a sea of fans, young and old, march in support of the Sounders. Don’t know the chants? Marching and clapping along are well worth the joy of participating in this experience.
The march concludes at the south entrance of the stadium but you’re free to sneak away if you see a more convenient entrance to reach your seat. In the stadium there are a few merchandise shops to look around. If it’s your first game, I’d recommend a scarf. It makes for nice purchase for yourself or a gift for someone.
Before kickoff, the starting lineup will flash across the big screen. The crowd yells the names as each player is announced. The ball is set and both teams are in position. The only thing left is for everyone to lift up their scarves before the opening touch.
The ECS keeps the energy alive the full 90 minutes. You will curse, be mad, get frustrated and want to throw your beer on the field (until you remember how much you paid for it). A goal will always be a release of emotion. Yell and celebrate like your boss told everyone not to come in on Monday and it’s PTO.
Leaving the match is tricky. Over the years I’ve learned to hang out a bit, since car and foot traffic are heavy. The International District isn’t too far of a walk and you can very easily rehydrate and have some very good dumplings.
Finally in your car and on your way back home, you can partake in a new tradition, one being done by our own Dry Side Supporters, a Central and Eastern Washington subgroup of ECS.
Walk into a gas station, go to the ice cream section and pick yourself up a Choco Taco.* Flick your phone up and with your social media outlet(s), and share your “Choco Tacos are for winners!” selfie.
There is no better way to top off a successful day of watching some soccer than a frozen crunchy bite into a Choco Taco as you ride back home, to the heart of Washington.
*RIP Choco Tacos. This story was submitted before Klondike announced the end of the treat.
