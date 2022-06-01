A Yakima coffee shop that supports the arts community will host Let’s Make Wa’paas classes on the first Thursday of the month for the rest of the year.
The classes are led by Bessie Bill from 6 to 8 p.m. at Collab Coffee, 18 S. First St. The classes are open to the public and teach weaving of wa’paas and flat twine pouches. Twining yard and craft cord create wa’paas, which are traditional utilitarian bags. A limited amount of supplies are available at classes.
Participants may also work on other projects. Collab Coffee has already hosted some Let’s Make Wa’paas classes this year and announced that would continue. The classes are free, but donations are welcome.
Bill will also lead Let’s Make Wa’paas classes at The Campbell Farm, 2527 Campbell Road, Wapato, on June 14 and July 19. Both begin at 6 p.m. and will involve a potluck dinner along with work on weaving projects. Participants will meet in the dining hall of the building at the end of the lane, according to event details on social media.
The Campbell Farm is a new venue for Bill’s Let’s Make Wa’paas classes, which have taken place in Yakima and Toppenish. Bill began teaching the classes in her home outside Harrah. She also created the Weaving with Wahpeniat & Friends group on Facebook so participants could connect during the pandemic, display their work, ask questions and get updates.
