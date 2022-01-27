Hiiiii! My name is Sara Rae Shields, and I am the new Explore editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic. You don’t know me yet, but I want to explore the Yakima Valley with you.
(Since we’re still getting acquainted, “Hiiiii!” is what I have tattooed across the edge of my left hand. On my right hand, “Byeee!”)
I was born in Yakima, I’m a member of the Yakama Nation and I have called Wapato home for over 35 years. I have spent lots of time connecting with the people and places up and down the Yakima Valley. I love spending time with my family and friends and my rescue dog, Telly. I will talk your ear off about him if you let me. And if you have a dog out in public, there’s a good chance you’ll hear me shriek with excitement.
Maybe you’ve seen me out and about. I enjoy being social and meeting new people while supporting the Seattle Sounders soccer club. As an active member of the Dry Side Supporters, a subgroup of Emerald City Supporters in Central and Eastern Washington, you can often find me in a local bar or brewery watching away matches or at Lumen Field in Seattle for home matches. Either way, I’m always loud and passionate, cheering on the team.
Explore will offer a new approach to reporting the local social scene. We are looking to share content about happenings, places, people and engagements from the different communities that make up this great area. I’m often asked what is there to do in Yakima, and now I’m asking for community input. We all have our favorite activities and spots, hidden or well-known, that deserve to be shared with the world.
So let’s explore the Valley’s beer community. Let’s talk about the live music scene, produce stands and hiking trails. Let’s share the best spots to sip a glass of wine with a view.
I look forward to learning more about this beautiful, diverse area from you. Let’s explore the Yakima Valley together.
If you have something you think people need to explore, please reach out to me at sshields@yakimaherald.com or call 509-577-7693.
