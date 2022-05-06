Yakima Latino Art Rally, formally Latin Bash 2022, is moving to Wapato, organizers said.
The all-ages event will be outdoors at the Runway Ranch, 2791 Ashue Road, Wapato. Gates open at noon Saturday, May 7, 2022. It was previously planned to take place at Smoke It’s Smoke Shop in Yakima.
James Slette of Rich Lyfestyle Promotions, one of the organizers, said the event needed more room, and the new location allows them to add more visual art.
All proceeds from the festival will go to the live artists participating.
TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface, will host the event.
Amanda Perez, Conejo, Kid Frost, DL Down3r, SadBoy Loko, Carolyn Rodriguez, Juan Gotti, Vincent509 and DeeJay Gerze will perform at the event.
Doggface lives in Idaho Falls and shot to social media fame in September 2020 after he went viral on TikTok, skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.
Tickets for ages 17 and younger start at $30 and adult tickets start at $40. They are on sale now at https://bit.ly/YHR-latinbash.
