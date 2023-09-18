It’s time to practice that wave. Joe Mann has been named this year’s grand marshal for the annual Sunfair Parade.
Mann was selected for the honor because of his commitment to community service that involves a history of serving local charities, youth programs and civic organizations, a news release from the Yakima Sunfair Parade committee said.
Mann is the president of the Downtown Association of Yakima and owner of Ron’s Coin and Collectibles and Mann Properties. Mann also is a past president of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Ted Robertson Community Service Award in 2021.
He is sometimes called the official mayor of downtown Yakima, as a T-shirt he was wearing Saturday attests.
“We are honored to have Joe Mann as our grand marshal for the 2023 Sunfair Parade,” said Holly Cousens of the Yakima Sunfair Parade Committee.
“His dedication to our community and his inspiring leadership make him the perfect choice to lead this year’s procession.”
Mann has volunteered his time with the Sunfair Parade in the past and is excited to lead it from the front this year.
“There’s been a wonderful group of people who have led the parade in the last 50 years, and I feel honored to be in that group,” Mann said in an interview.
“I never thought I would be the grand marshal. I thought I would escape the honor because there’s so many more people who are definitely deserving of it.”
The Yakima Sunfair Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept 23.
“Sunfair Parade is definitely a community parade because all the high school bands, the nonprofit groups, get together and it’s truly wonderful,” Mann said.
This year is the 62th annual parade. The route travels through the heart of downtown Yakima, along Yakima Avenue from 16th Avenue to Naches Avenue. Mann will lead floats, marching bands and more.
Judging takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., before the start of the parade.
Visit www.yakimaparades.com for more information about the Sunfair Parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.