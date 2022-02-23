It may be a little late, but the Ellensburg Winterhop Brewfest is back for its 18th year

A Cup Check Toasted Coconut Porter, left, and Hamish MacDangles Scottish Ale sit in sample-sized glasses on the bar at 5th Line Brewing Co. in Yakima, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. 5th Line will pour the two beers Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Ellensburg Winterhop Brewfest.
Samples of beer sit on the bar at 5th Line Brewing Co. in Yakima, Wash. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The beers from left to right are: Cup Check Toasted Coconut Porter, Hamish MacDangles Scottish Ale, Face Wash Hazy IPA and Press Box Pale Ale, a collaboration with Yakima Valley Hops.
The 18th annual Ellensburg Winterhop Brewfest is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Originally, it was scheduled for mid-January — about the same time a blizzard and the omicron COVID-19 variant both hit Central Washington.
That led the event organizer, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, to push the festival back.
More than 20 breweries from the Pacific Northwest will be pouring samples at several different venues in downtown Ellensburg. One of them is a young brewery from Yakima.
“The nice thing about the Winterhop in Ellensburg, similar to the Mountain Ale Festival in Roslyn, you’re getting a lot of folks over from the west side. It’s an easy, couple hours drive for them, so it’s going to be folks that we haven’t necessarily been exposed to before,” said Christopher Sutherland, brewer at 5th Line Brewing Co. in Yakima.
5th Line Brewing Co., which opened in early 2021, is participating at Winterhop for the first time. They will be pouring two beers: Hamish MacDangles, a Scottish Ale that 5th Line describes as “a smooth, malty ale with a light oatmeal finish and a touch of caramel,” and Cup Check Coconut Porter, “a bold, coconut-infused porter with hints of cocoa and malty sweetness.”
“People are happy when they drink it here, so we might as well take it up,” Sutherland said. “It’s not likely to be something that many or any of the other breweries are necessarily going to have as a flavor profile. It’s a bit of an opportunity to showcase yourself, trying to show off what you can do, maybe what sets you apart.”
All ages can attend the event but only those 21 and older can sample beers, ciders and seltzers.
Taps will be set up at the Daily Record, Unity Park, Claim Clothing, Back40 and Kelleher Motors. Venues will feature performances by Jayleigh Ann and The Lost Boys, DoubleWide, Micah J, Spiced Rye and Birdie Fenn Cent.
Some 1,300 tickets have been sold so far and there’s still time to get yours.
“I’m hoping for warmer weather than the last few days. It’ll be great to be out walking around in the community, seeing everyone have a good time,” said Matt Anderson, director of tourism and events for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
The brewers from 5th Line are looking forward to meeting attendees and people from other breweries. Nathan Coppock, brewer and operator at 5th line, said it’s a welcoming community statewide — which is something he appreciates.
He said Washington brewers don’t hesitate to help other brewers.
“What do you need? How can we help? Like you need parts, you need equipment, you need advice?”
