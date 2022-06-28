The Fourth of July holiday is almost upon us, and it includes various events all weekend long. Here’s an overview:
State Fair Park
The 4th of July Celebration at State Fair Park, 1301 South Fair Ave., is free to the public and parking is free. Visitors must enter at gate No. 15 on Pacific Avenue.
Events run Friday through Monday, July 1-4. There will be food vendors and a beer garden. Outside food is allowed.
Hours and carnival costs: 5-10 p.m. Friday, wristbands $35; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, wristbands $35; noon to 11 p.m. Monday, wristbands $40. Carnival ride tickets can be purchased for $1.25 each or a sheet of 20 tickets for $20.
On Sunday, there are races and a demolition derby at the Coca-Cola Grandstand from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Box seats cost $20. General admission tickets cost $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 2 and younger.
Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rkingofthevalley for tickets and more information.
Also, XYZ and the Boomers will perform classic rock, hits and country from 7-9 p.m. Sunday on the stage in front of the Yakima Valley SunDome. The show is free.
From noon-10:30 p.m. Monday, the celebration will include a kids’ zone featuring free face painting, water features, a giant coloring wall, foam pit and more.
Five bands and four vocalists will compete Monday in Yakima AppleJam. Performances begin at 4 p.m. and winners will be announced at 9 p.m.
The bands competing are The Flat Rocks, Code 3, Cockaphonix, Mattlock and the Keys and Forget Me Not. Vocalists competing are Ally Fraser-Robinson, Amanda Simmons, Maya Amos and hip-hop artist Coaster.
The 4th of July celebration concludes with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Monday.
Selah
Selah will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display from 9-10 p.m. at Carlon Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road.
Prosser
Prosser will host several events Monday at Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave.
There will be a classic car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a kiddie parade at 10:30 a.m. The Little Miss Prosser pageant is at 11:30 a.m. at the Sylvan Stage. The park will be full of entertainment, old-fashioned games, a barbecue and more.
Weather permitting, a fireworks display will begin at dusk at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive.
Toppenish Rodeo and Parade
Friday and Saturday are full of rodeo fun at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and the grandstand opens at 6 p.m. Mutton bustin’ is at 7 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30, featuring cowboys and cowgirls of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The night ends with music from DJ Armando at 10 p.m. in the beer garden.
Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. in Post Office Park on Jefferson Avenue. The Rascal Rodeo, a rodeo opportunity for special-needs cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, begins at 9 a.m. at the rodeo area. It’s a free event.
The Wild West July Parade starts at 11 a.m.
On Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 6 p.m. Mutton bustin’ is at 7 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30. XYZ and the Boomers will perform at 10 p.m. in the beer garden.
Sunnyside
The city of Sunnyside and the Sunnyside Lions Club are hosting a daylong celebration on Independence Day.
The day starts at 11 a.m. with a parade; the route goes from Warehouse Avenue, south on Sixth to Centennial Square, east on Edison, ending at the Sunnyside High School parking lot.
The gates at the Sunnyside High football field, 1801 E. Edison Ave., open at noon for the free event. There will be laser tag, sticky fly wall, bounce house, water slide and more. Wristbands and tickets are available at the event.
There will be games and vendors on the field. A hot dog eating contest starts at 2 p.m. and a pie eating contest at 3 p.m. The watermelon eating contest is at 4 p.m. followed by a talent show at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a guest speaker at 8 p.m. followed by the color guard and a 21-gun salute at 8:30 p.m. Another guest speaker will begin at 8:45 p.m. before the fireworks show at dusk.
Patriot Night Under the Lights
Patriot Night Under the Lights will be from 4-11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. Seventh Ave. in Ellensburg.
Family-friendly fun and food trucks will be at Memorial Park, 700 N. Popular St., starting at 4 p.m. Gates and the beer garden at the event center open at 6 p.m. Briana Renea will perform at 7 p.m. and Easton Corbin takes the stage at 8 p.m. Both are country singers.
Following the concert, a professional fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.
The night concludes with an after-party for ages 21 and older in the beer garden featuring Renea.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rpatriotnight.
Moxee July Kids’ Parade
Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, join the East Valley Community Enhancement Association’s kids’ parade. Participants will fall into the following categories: 0-4 years, 5-9 years and 10-13 years.
The parade has a patriotic theme, and participants should decorate their bicycles, tricycles, skates, strollers and wagons accordingly.
Hot Dog Eating Contest
Firing Center Chevron/Bullseye Burgers Subs and more, 51 Firing Center Road in Yakima, is hosting its seventh annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on Monday.
Big eaters will compete for a $1,000 first-place award. A raffle for free gas for a year will be drawn on the Fourth as well. Every purchase at Bullseye or store purchase will get you an entry.
Check https://bit.ly/YH-Rchevronbullseye for details.
