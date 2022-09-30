Sparkling wine is produced in every grape-growing continent of the world. Its vivacious personality graces our tables and elevates our celebrations. It can be made from any wine grape, white or red, and can be produced as white, rosé, or red sparkling wine.
Many enjoy its myriad variations in the dry form, often denoted as Brut. Sweet options also are enjoyable, such as a gently sparkling Moscato from Italy, or a pleasant demi-sec from Champagne, France.
Given the popularity of sparkling wine in all corners of the globe, it is no surprise that it is being produced here in the Yakima Valley, and its local presence is expanding.
As opposed to most still wine, which typically represents a certain harvest year or vintage, sparkling wine is most commonly found as non-vintage. Non-vintage signifies that the grapes used for the wine did not come from a single harvest year, but came from multiple vintages, and therefore is a mixture of wines of varying age.
The primary reason for this is that, by using wines from multiple vintages, vintage variation (changes in flavor and texture due to growing season differences) is reduced. This allows a wine house to produce a reliable product that will meet consumer expectations from year to year. These will typically also be the more affordable wines from a given producer. Although, in a remarkable vintage that produces exquisite grapes, many producers will also produce vintage sparkling wines, where all grapes come from that specific year. This allows the producer to express the unique qualities of an exceptional vintage.
The Yakima Valley had just such a vintage for sparkling wine this year, and I expect that the 2022 vintage sparkling wines will be excellent and will quickly sell out. According to Gabriel Crowell, co-owner and winemaker of Tirriddis, a young sparkling wine house based out of Prosser, the cool spring and lengthened growing season “have played to benefit our sparkling wine harvest, as a later pick time has allowed for more flavor accumulation without higher- alcohol flabby sparkling wines.”
Juergen Grieb, owner and winemaker at Treveri Cellars in Wapato, agrees with the promise of the vintage, adding that “the cooler weather we are having this year also keeps the acid higher than usual, which really helps the sparkling wine.”
High acidity is helpful for sparkling wine as it provides freshness and vibrancy to the wine as well as increasing its longevity and age-ability.
Both Tirriddis and Treveri craft primarily non-vintage sparkling wines but have single vintage options as well. Even in a blended non-vintage wine, including quality vintage wine can be beneficial.
“In terms of adding to the quality of our non-vintage blends, this year will add freshness and balance,” Crowell said. “This high-quality year means we will make more single vineyard wines otherwise designated for blending components.”
In other words, we should see an increase in single vineyard, single vintage wines that are of high quality, but we should also notice added elegance in the more accessible non-vintage options.
One excellent option for appreciating the differences found between sparkling wines of different styles is to visit a sparkling wine tasting room.
Treveri Cellars, 71 Gangle Road, Wapato, has a wide selection of sparkling wines. Grieb is especially fond of their Müller-Thurgau and their Equinox.
The Müller-Thurgau, a grape variety native to Germany, is fruit forward with pear, orange blossom and peach notes, giving a creamy mouthfeel with just a hint of sweetness.
The Equinox is a 50/50 blend of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris and is an impressive example of Treveri’s capabilities. It is bright and creamy with a complex palate consisting of Meyer lemon, peach, tangerine, brioche, limestone and vanilla.
Tirriddis’ tasting room, 2880 Lee Road, Prosser, has a focused selection of sparkling wines and is rapidly expanding. Their primary house blends, which can also be found in multiple locations throughout Yakima, include their non-vintage Blanc de Blanc and Brut Rosé.
The Blanc de Blanc is made of 100% Chardonnay. It exhibits a fresh, tart and juicy mouthfeel. It is dry and citrus forward with a dusting of brioche and a hint of flinty minerality.
The Brut Rosé is a blend of 35% Syrah, 35% Chardonnay, and 30% Cabernet Sauvignon. It is similar in freshness to the Blanc de Blanc, giving juicy strawberry and raspberry notes along with a dusting of lemon and brioche.
