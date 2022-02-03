“Always Human” is a coming-of-age, romantic graphic novel featuring science fiction elements and addressing how we may miss how others experience life separate from our own bubble. There are plenty of different queer representations throughout the story. There are many beautiful illustrations and lovely use of colors as well.
The story opens with our main character, Sunati, explaining how she has seen this girl at the train stop who never changes her appearance. The reason this is of note is that in the future, people can change their appearance automatically through use of mods. She thinks that not changing appearances as well as looking more natural is brave and wishes she had that sort of confidence. Many people change their appearance quite frequently; however, there are some people who have a disease called Egan’s Syndrome, which causes their body to reject modifications.
Sunati hasn’t worked up the courage to speak to this mysterious girl. Finally, an opportunity presents itself. Austen, the mystery girl, sneezes. Sunati offers her a tissue, noting that it is for a hayfever mod. Austen bursts into tears as she explains that she can’t use mods and that she always looks the same all the time, always human. She quickly gets embarrassed for her outburst and rushes away.
After this, Sunati researches whether it is possible to not be able to use mods; that leads her to Egan’s Syndrome. This also causes a dawning realization that while she could use memory mods to get through school, Austen has to learn and memorize everything the “old-fashioned” way. For several days after, Sunati doesn’t see her at the station. Then, she is approached by Austen, who asks her to coffee to apologize and explain her outburst.
During this, Sunati proposes going on a date, to which Austen declines initially, saying that people always are interested in her for the wrong reasons. However, after some explaining and convincing, she agrees to the date.
As they continue their relationship, Sunati has an awakening as to how difficult it is to live in a society that constantly emphasizes and advertises to people who have and can use mods. While Austen takes it in stride most of the time, there are times when it gets under her skin, making her moody. Between Austen’s school life and Sunati’s work life, there grows some distance between them and they have to figure out how to balance their relationship, as well as intentionally involving each other in parts of their lives they wouldn’t normally think to do.
The whole story will make you chuckle and smile, while reminiscing about how it feels to be young and in love with someone. Relationships are difficult, and being able to find someone who understands you and is willing to work things out when things are rough is so important, whether you are queer or not.
• “Always Human” by Ari North was published by Yellow Jacket in June 2020. It retails for $14.99.
• Samwise McGinn works for Inklings Bookshop. He and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
