As climate change causes a longer and more severe wildfire season, exposure to wildfire smoke in children is an increasing problem.
Wildfire smoke is felt to be more dangerous than typical air pollution, and kids, especially those younger than 5, are more vulnerable for multiple reasons.
Children’s smaller airways are more adversely affected by swelling and inflammation from smoke. Kids also breathe more rapidly than adults, thereby taking in more of the dangerous particles.
Children who have underlying lung problems including asthma are at increased risk and are more likely to need medical care.
Children typically have coughing, sneezing and increased congestion from wildfire smoke exposure. They may also have burning or discomfort of their eyes, nose and throat.
If there is more serious exposure, a child may become lethargic or have shortness of breath. Signs of trouble breathing in kids include breathing rapidly, the ribs sticking out with each breath (“retractions”) and the abdomen moving a lot with breathing (“belly breathing”). Babies may also have head bobbing and grunting as signs of respiratory distress.
Being aware of the air quality can guide your actions. Airnow.gov is a good site to check; if the air quality index, or AQI, is over 150, avoid any outdoor activity if possible.
Kids 2 and older can wear a mask to somewhat reduce smoke exposure. NIOSH N95 or KN95 masks are 80% to 95% effective at reducing smoke exposure (depending on the fit of the mask) but do not come in sizes for younger kids. Surgical masks are only 20% effective and therefore are not ideal. Cloth masks really do not help filter smoke.
Here are some steps you can take to protect your child if there is wildfire smoke in your area:
• Ideally, temporarily relocate to an area free of smoke.
• If the AQI is over 150, stay inside and close windows and doors.
• If possible, use a HEPA air filter or MERV13 filter (this is a rating for a filter’s effectiveness) on your air-conditioning unit; the Environmental Protection Agency also has information on creating a do-it-yourself air cleaner that is effective.
• Set your air conditioning to “recirculate.”
• If you do not have air conditioning and the weather is very hot, consider going to a cooling center (a place with air conditioning to provide temporary respite from the heat).
• Avoid lighting candles, vacuuming or using a gas stove, which can worsen indoor air quality.
• Rinse your child’s eyes with water if they are stinging or itchy.
• If your child has a lung condition like asthma, make sure you have enough medication, especially a rescue inhaler.
• Call your health care provider if your child feels short of breath or complains of dizziness or chest pain.
• Seek emergency care if you see signs of shortness of breath as listed above or if your child seems less alert or very lethargic.
Here are a few resources: https://yhne.ws/cdcsmokekids from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and https://yhne.ws/diyaircleaner for a DIY air cleaner.
• Dr. Elise Herman is a (mostly) retired pediatrician after 28 years in private practice and three years at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.
