The Yakima Schools Foundation will host its fall fundraiser, Hoptober Fest, on Oct. 24 at Single Hill Brewing Company in Yakima. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 102 N. Naches Ave. Tickets are $50; they include dinner and a drink.
The evening, which supports teachers and students throughout the Yakima School District, will feature live music by the Baliki Band.
Founded in 1991, the Yakima Schools Foundation is a public nonprofit working to expand and enhance learning opportunities for students throughout the Yakima School District, according to its website, https://yakimaschoolsfoundation.org/. Tickets are available through the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.