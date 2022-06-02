A dance group from the Hopi Tribe of Arizona will perform Friday and Saturday.
Members of the Honanie Family dance group will perform at noon, Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop, Toppenish.
They will also perform 1-3 p.m., Saturday, at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive.
Both events are free to the public.
The dance group is traveling to the Yakama reservation from the Hopi village of Kykotsmovi, in northern Arizona.
The Hopi dance group is made up of extended family members of Maynard Honanie Sr. (Hopi) and Jennie Honanie (Yakama). Maynard has maintained close ties to his Hopi family, and this is the first time they will be dancing in the Yakima Valley.
