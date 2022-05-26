Memorial Day, always the last Monday in May, is a federally recognized holiday that honors men and women who died while serving in the military.
Several Memorial Day events will be happening around the Yakima Valley this weekend. Here’s a list:
Tahoma Cemetery
The VFW will hold a service at 10 a.m. near the Veterans Monument on Monday. The Sons of Union Veterans Civil War service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in section F, the Civil War area.
The cemetery is at 1802 Tahoma Ave. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend.
Placing flags
Members of the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and the public will be placing American flags on graves at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7800 Van Belle Road in Sunnyside. Participants will place 1,900 flags on veterans’ graves there. Members of the public are welcome.
Breakfast will be provided by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Hall, 615 North Ave. All flag-placing participants are welcome to attend.
If you know of a veteran who does not have a flag on their grave, call Bill Ingram at 509-830-4554 or inform cemetery management.
Sunnyside War Veterans
Memorial Service
The public is invited to two Monday services in Sunnyside presented by the VFW, American Legion and AMVETS on Monday.
The first starts at 9:30 a.m. at Outlook Cemetery on Gap Road south of West Sunnyside Road. The main service begins at 11 a.m. at the War Veterans Memorial at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7800 Van Belle Road.
Names of local veterans who died over the last 12 months will be read. The names of veterans from Sunnyside who were killed in action since World War I also will be read.
The services will include a wreath-laying ceremony, a 21-gun salute, taps and a dove release by AMVET member Henry Ebbelaar. Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma will be a guest speaker.
Yakima
The Yakima-Kittitas Detachment of the Marine Corps League is inviting the public to two events Monday. The first is at 9 a.m. at West Hills Cemetery on Wide Hollow Road. The second starts at 1 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St.
