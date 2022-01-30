A humorous blog posted the exploits of two experienced and enthusiastic gardeners who decided to grow their Thanksgiving dinner. One agreed to grow corn, beans, onions, potatoes and pumpkins. The other had an herb garden, fig and apple trees, chickens and eggs.
That summer, their blog detailed the demise of their beautiful gardens, which were invaded by insects, deer, gophers and a new puppy that liked to dig and play tug of war with the plants. Later, they experienced an unusual drought and a heat wave. With each disaster, the dinner menu grew smaller. By October, their gardens were decimated. They jokingly agreed that they could still make one delicious eggplant and an omelet big enough to feed 4 of the 10 people attending the dinner.
As gardeners, we can laugh at, and empathize with, the plight of this garden duo. At first blush this story is discouraging, but a second look takes the challenge of farm-to-table to a whole new level. This blog hooked a dozen Yakima County Master Gardeners on the idea of growing an entire meal to serve at our December holiday luncheon.
Yes, December! Why in the dead of winter? Because gardening in summer isn’t enough of a challenge. We decided to turn gardening into an extreme sport, growing enough food to serve lunch to 60 people at our luncheon. This ambitious and optimistic project was dubbed We Grew Lunch.
We remembered that our pioneer ancestors were a hardy bunch who grew all their own food, not as a challenge, but purely for survival. Surly we could do one meal to celebrate the bounty of our gardens, even in winter. What was routine for the pioneers is now referred to as locally grown or farm-to-table.
It turns out that “local” isn’t well defined. It means different things to different people. Are locally grown foods sourced from within the United States, the Pacific Northwest, the state of Washington, or Yakima County? Embracing our pioneer spirit, we decided that for our event, locally grown would mean that all fruits, nuts, vegetables, herbs, eggs and honey had to be grown or raised by Yakima Master Gardeners in their own gardens.
The biggest hurdle was deciding on the main dish, which is usually a protein and most likely not something grown in a vegetable garden. A short debate over meat vs. meatless led us to choose neither. Luckily, two Master Gardeners who raise chickens volunteered to supply all the eggs for the main dish. After that, the rest of the meal was based on what each of us could grow and contribute.
It’s surprising what will grow in Yakima in December! There were seven different appetizers, including gazpacho, pickles, dips and spreads. The main course started with a mixed green salad topped with peppers and tomatoes that were grown in unheated hoop houses; homemade rosemary bread with fig preserves; roasted winter squash and root vegetables; and a flavorful frittata with peppers and mushrooms. Last came dessert, with three choices of fruit crisp: apple, rhubarb-raspberry and pear-walnut.
We Grew Lunch was a fun project. It required planning that started long before we purchased or planted any seeds. We had to consider what grows well in the short days of fall; which varieties tolerate light frost; and what summer crops will store well through December. The list is long, including nearly all root crops, many leafy crops for salads or to sauté, dry beans and squash. All these foods can be eaten fresh without freezing or canning.
This year, why not make a garden challenge of your own? Set a date — maybe a little earlier than December. Start early so you can get the seeds and plants you’ll need. Plan one meal, start to finish, from your garden. In the end maybe you’ll only have a couple of shriveled up carrots. In that case, you can thank your lucky stars that you’re not a real pioneer without a grocery store in sight.
On the other hand, you might be amazed to discover your garden is far more productive than you ever dreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.