As gardeners, friends and neighbors always expect us to know the best time to plant a variety of crops. When is the best time to plant potatoes? When should you plant tomatoes?
Questions like this are not always easy to answer. There is so much variation in Yakima’s spring weather from one year to the next to simply use the calendar as a guide.
To answer those questions, consideration must be given to our area’s last frost date as well as the current temperature of the soil. Seed germination and seedling viability depend on it.
However, Yakima’s last frost date is always stated as an average or a range of dates. Without a soil thermometer, you’re really left guessing.
Phenology is a branch of science that studies the relationships between seasonal biological events, particularly the life cycles of plants and animals, and changes in the environment. Natural events such as plant budding, flowering or fruiting, insect activities, bird migration, ice melting off a lake, and harvest dates are all annual events that can be correlated with seasonal or climatic changes, particularly with weather or temperature, rather than specific calendar dates.
You may be familiar with some of the rich and fascinating folklore that associates gardening events with something totally unrelated. One example is planting corn when oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear. Native Americans made the observation centuries ago that the soil was warm enough to prevent seeds from rotting, yet it was still early enough to reap a suitable harvest, if corn was planted at this time. This astute observation is an early example of phenology.
Phenology is defined as “the science of appearance.” The word comes from the Greek words “phaino” (to show or appear) and “logos” (to study). Phenologists attempt to learn more about the environmental factors to which plants and animals respond.
Perhaps you’ve never considered yourself to be a phenologist. But that’s exactly what a gardener is when they use signs from nature to determine the right time to plant a garden.
These observations are important, not just for home gardeners, but for farmers and beekeepers who want to know when nectar-secreting flowers are at their peak production. The best date for spraying insect pests, particularly of fruit trees in the spring, is determined by the state of development of the leaf and flower buds, which varies from year to year.
As spring unfolds and the temperature and precipitation become optimal for individual plants, they break dormancy, leaf out, and bloom in a predictable order. Amazing, isn’t it?
In my garden, crocus bulbs bloom first, followed by forsythia’s pops of beautiful yellow flowers. Soon I’ll see a host of golden daffodils, and the bright orange of quince blossoms. Apricot trees bloom first, followed by cherries, apples and lilacs. Bearded iris and peonies are waiting in the wings.
Plants do not have watches or calendars, but they seem to know when spring arrives and it’s time to get growing better than we do.
The Chinese kept the first written records of phenological observations dating back to around 974 B.C.E. For the past 1,200 years, the Japanese have recorded observations of the timing of peak cherry blossoms.
Thoreau kept a daily journal of natural history observations from 1851 to 1858. His journal included his first flowering date observations for close to 500 plant species around Walden Pond.
I use my own observations and put this knowledge to work in planning a vegetable garden each year. Below you will find my personal phenology table. In addition to my own records, the information has been gleaned over the years from an array of gardening books, with a big share coming from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. I store it in the “Garden Secrets” section of my ever-expanding gardening journal.
Now that spring has arrived, it’s time to take a walk around the neighborhood, look over your fence to see what’s blooming, and talk to other gardeners. Gardening should be fun and not always a difficult science project. Here’s a handy guide on what to plant when certain things are blooming:
• When crocus is blooming, plant radishes, parsnips and spinach.
• When forsythia is blooming, it’s safe to plant peas, onion sets and lettuce.
• When you see the first dandelions, plant beets, carrots and chard.
• When quince is blooming, transplant cabbage and broccoli starts.
• When apple trees bloom, plant bush beans.
• When apple blossom petals fall, plant pole beans.
• When lilac flowers fade, plant/cucumbers and squash.
• When lily-of-the-valley is in bloom, plant tomato seedlings.
• When bearded iris is blooming, plant pepper and eggplant seedlings.
• When peonies are in bloom, plant melons.
• When oak leaves are the size of squirrel ears, plant corn.
For any gardening questions, you are always welcome to contact our Master Gardener Clinic at 509-574-1604 or email gardener@co.yakima.wa.us.
Master Gardeners classes It’s time again for the Master Gardener Saturday classes for the public. We have three gardens, and each will be having a Saturday class from 10-11 a.m. Come and join us for free. The Demonstration Garden at 1000 Ahtanum Road • May 13: Container Planting • May 27: Meadowscaping in our Area • June 10: Seeds and Sunflowers • June 24: Summer Care of Roses The Heirloom Garden at 1522 S. 18th Ave. • June 3: Cover Crops in the Garden The West Valley Food at 602 S. 123rd Ave. • June 17: Bee Ready for Pollinators
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.