Just as the Christmastime snow was melting in January, my 3-year-old grandson announced that it was summer now. I don't expect a 3-year-old to have a great grasp of the changing seasons, but grown-ups often have the same problem. The snow is gone, the sun is out and it’s strong enough to warm your face. Gardeners start getting antsy about this time.
February is the time to start seeds indoors. This activity is a good antidote for the late-winter blues that might cause one to plant things outside too early. But before you plant seeds, you need to know when you will be able to put them outside, and to do that you need to understand your local weather and the needs of the plants. There are actually a lot of moving parts to this puzzle.
On a Facebook group I started about Yakima gardening (Yakima County Gardeners), we got into a discussion about what the last average frost date was for Yakima. I thought I had settled this issue, at least in my own mind, with the WSU Extension dates. But if you do a web search, you’ll find all sorts of dates, based on who-knows-what. If a frost date website is trying to deliver eyeballs to their ads for a miracle cure for toenail fungus, you should ignore it.
This date matters because most vegetable plants are tender — that is, they will die if frozen. And almost all seed packs say something along the lines of “Start indoors six weeks before last frost.” How are you supposed to know when the last frost date is, in the future? What they really mean is six weeks before the average last frost date based on historical data for your area. I was finally pointed to AgWeatherNet’s frost data. They have weather stations all over the state, and nine in the Yakima area from Moxee to Naches. AgWeatherNet is WSU’s real-time and historical weather resource for the ag community. You’ll need to create a free account to see all their data.
The Ahtanum weather station, just east of the Apple Tree Golf Course on Ahtanum Road, shows the average last frost for the last 12 years. I had to calculate the average of those 12 years by hand, because it includes this year, which is not yet completed, and I came up with April 12. Compare that with WSU Extension’s book “Gardening in the Inland Northwest,” last updated in 2010, that put the average last frost at May 1 for Yakima. That’s almost a three-week difference. It could be a difference in averaging, recording location, a shift in the weather between the older and more recent data, or they might even have fudged the date a bit so people would be less likely to get caught in a late frost.
A last frost date of April 12 seems about right for purposes of starting seeds inside. I noted in a journal I kept last spring that we had highs in the 60s and were up to 70 by the last week of March, but it snowed two weeks later and was into the 20s at night.
And that brings me to the next issue to consider. Are you growing cool-season vegetables or warm-season ones? We live in a desert where the spring has wild mood swings between night and day temperatures. This is great for cool-season crops like broccoli, cabbage, lettuce, spinach and other leafy greens. They can take a light frost. Last year I set my broccoli out on March 20 under a floating row cover. (The last light frost was April 20 last year.) And it did great, surviving and even thriving in the heat of the summer. I’m convinced that getting it in early allowed the plants to establish extensive roots before the heat hit, so they were able to draw on moisture down deep in the soil. I will try a quick-maturing cabbage this year, as well as lettuce and spinach, to see if it can be ready for harvest before the heat of summer. But this will require planting out before the average last frost, and providing some frost protection.
For warm-season crops, such as tomatoes, corn, peppers, squash, cucumbers and melons, the average last frost date is sort of irrelevant here in the desert. The average low temperatures in April (37°F) and May (46°F) are just too cold for them to thrive. They will sit there shivering and not grow. Plants also have a hard time drawing nutrients from the soil if it’s too cold, and may start to look sickly, even if they were healthy when you set them out.
The summer growing season is plenty warm and long for growing good crops of warm-season vegetables, so there’s no reason to push an earlier plant date. Mid- to late May is a good time to plant them out in the garden as the weather seems settled into a summer pattern without wild swings in temperature.
But because I gardened in Bellingham for 30 years, I have a lot of experience growing tomatoes in cool conditions. After dealing with last summer’s heat, I am thinking about getting these warm season crops in earlier so they have more time to establish a strong root system before the heat hits, and will help them be more drought- and heat-tolerant.
My preferred “season-extender” is the Wall-O-Water or Kozy-Koat, a tepee of tubes of water that absorb the heat from the day and release it at night to keep the plant warm. I use them on tomato and pepper starts, on hills of direct-seeded squash and cucumbers, or anything else that needs a warm coat on chilly spring nights.
Once you’ve settled on the dates to plant things out, you can make a schedule for starting seed indoors using the guidance on the seed packets. I had planned to write about starting seeds but that advice is pretty universal. There are whole books just on that topic and I’m sure the web is filled with how-to videos.
My main advice is to not spend money on anything but a bag of seed-starting mix. Pots and six-packs can be found in a neighbor’s garage or you can collect single-serving yogurt cups. We have enough sun in the winter that a south-facing window will probably be enough light, but you could get a full-spectrum light bulb to extend the hours of daylight.
Gardening is not just about growing plants. It’s also about problem-solving, making do and getting yummy veggies for almost no money. As temping as it might be to buy the latest seed-starting gadget, don’t do it! They eat into your profits of vegetables.
• Natalie McClendon moved to Yakima in the winter of 2022, excited to re-learn gardening in a semi-desert climate, after 30 years on the wet side of the state. She will be sharing her adventures in gardening, both successful and not, throughout this year. We invite our readers to follow along in their own gardens, or just your imagination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.