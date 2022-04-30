The Yakima County Noxious Weed Control Board office is at 1213 S. 18th St. in Yakima; call 509-574-2180 for more information.

Gardening problems? The public is encouraged to visit the Master Gardener diagnostic clinic in Union Gap, Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact us at 509-574-1604 or email gardener@yakima.wa.us. For better identification, bring a sample of the damaged plant in a sealed zip-close bag.