Home projects, gardens, landscapes and farming come to mind as we make the turn into spring. We will soon be receiving seed and plant magazines that encourage plans for planting “new great, easy-to-grow, drought-tolerant, cold-hardy plants”!
We ask you to consider a few points to keep in mind before buying seeds and starts for your projects:
- Many of the noxious weeds listed in the U.S. today started as ornamentals that were brought in intentionally and escaped controls.
- If it’s easy to establish, self-propagates, self-seeds, is drought resistant and cold hardy, can you keep it contained to a specific area?
- If you decide to remove it or its clippings, how do you dispose of them? Will parts start new plants?
With that said, let’s discuss weeds. Not all weeds are noxious, not all noxious weeds are toxic, not all toxic weeds are noxious.
Weeds are plants growing where they are not wanted. Any plant can be a weed.
Noxious weeds are non-native, aggressively invasive, difficult to control and pose a threat to our agricultural economy.
Toxic weeds are plants that have hazardous substances that pose a threat to human and animal health and well being.
Noxious weeds are listed in four groups:
Class A are rare and limited in distribution, considered containable, requires mandatory eradication statewide.
Class B are found in limited areas, and the goal is to prevent spread, they may be designated for control by the county weed board where they’re found.
Class C is widespread; eradication is not feasible, control is recommended and required in certain areas.
Monitor List: plants that may pose a threat to be invasive, are being monitored to assess the risks.
Control is the prevention of propagation, prevention of seed production or new starts from plant clippings. It can include cultural, mechanical, chemical, and biological options. Sometimes cutting below ground with a shovel is adequate. Sometimes the size and type of problem might require herbicide. Occasionally covering with a layer of mulch will work. Control recommendations are determined by type of plant, size of infestation and location.
Some plants multiply if you cut up the roots, for example Canada thistle and Russian knapweed. Others are controllable by cutting the root below the crown (growth point) on a taproot, such as Scotch thistle, bull thistle, and Musk thistle. Some die if you cover them with a dark material that prevents light and moisture from reaching the plants, and others just go dormant or stretch to grow beyond the edge of the barrier.
Some plants have extensive seed viability in the soil, (Scotch Thistle is greater than 20 years) making monthly follow-up essential during the growing season.
If you are a landowner battling the obnoxious, noxious weeds listed for control in Yakima County and Washington state, the Noxious Weed Control Board is here to help! Many landowners across the county will be receiving noxious weed information in the mail if you haven’t already. If you have noxious weeds that are listed for mandatory control, we have programs to help you control them: YCNWCB offers free weed ID services: If you don’t know what you have, we can help you identify it. Field walks, property visits, consulting with an inspector is free. The inspector can make recommendations for control based on the infestation in question, type of plant, size of area, location of infestation. If you want to ID a plant you don’t know, we can visit or you can bring in the sample or send us pictures via email or phone message. If we don’t know what it is, we will ask to visit the site, and take samples or photos to send to WSU. Remember we are here to help!
If the plant in question is a class A or B weed designated for control in Yakima County, the landowner may be eligible for an herbicide grant to control it and the use of spray equipment at no charge if they don’t have their own. Contact our office and arrange to meet with an inspector to determine course of action.
