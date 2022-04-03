Mark April 29 on your calendar; it’s Arbor Day, and we can’t think of a better time to talk about trees.
Though we have some rough weather in winter and summer, we sometimes forget from time to time what it was like once we move on to another season. But who can forget the triple digits last summer that ruined crops, scorched our landscape and burned some of our plant material so badly that we had to remove it and plant again?
Trees might have helped with that problem. Established trees provide a cooling effect in your yard, but even small trees and shrubs could have shaded some of our smaller plants.
We at Master Gardeners urge you to make this the year you plant your first tree or add to those that are already established. Let’s list all the reasons why:
• Trees provide shelter, nesting areas and sometimes food for songbirds. When choosing trees, think of those that provide more than one need. Planting trees such as elderberries, serviceberries and chokecherries will help provide food. When you plant shrubs or trees that have a tight branch habit such as arborvitaes, you provide shelter that could help keep birds warm in winter or hide them from their predators. And most important, fruit trees provide food for the family.
• Landscaping can add value to your property. When people are looking at homes to buy, established trees are always in favor.
• Consider trees that give you year-round interest. We love spring blooms, summer shade, fall leaf color and interesting or colorful twigs and branches for winter. When doing your research, ordering online or shopping at local nurseries, be mindful if the trees are in pots or bare-rooted. In the early spring you will find many of the bare-rooted variety, and if you choose to buy you need to plant them as soon as you can or keep their roots moist. You do not want those roots to dry out. Before you pay the price, make sure you consider if they really like to grow here. If ordering online, you might be choosing trees or shrubs that like warm weather year-round. It pays to shop local. Also take into consideration the height at maturity and where you choose to plant. Will they grow into the power lines? Will the roots invade a septic tank or cause havoc with the sidewalk? Many trees might not be the best for small areas.
We encourage you to visit the Yakima Area Arboretum, and take walks through our local parks where you can see the possibilities first-hand.
And about planting those trees. Dig a hole twice as big as the roots, and if those roots have burlap on them, remove it. Some tags will recommend you leave that in place, but in our area that burlap takes years to rot away and will limit your root growth. Do not amend your soil, as you want those roots to quickly begin growing in the soil it will have for the rest of its life. Make sure you only cover with soil, to the line that is already established on your tree. Leave a small, indented area right round the tree itself and water it well. Be mindful that newly established trees will need frequent watering to get them established.
As a project for the 40-year celebration (1980-2020) of our Yakima Master Gardener program, we purchased trees for Yakima and Union Gap.
