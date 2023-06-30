One of the first neighborly things I did when I moved to Yakima a year and a half ago was to put up a notice on the Little Library across the street seeking a walking partner. Linda quickly responded and we’ve been walking three times a week ever since. She’s lived in Yakima for 30 years, so it’s been great to have someone to answer my questions about Yakima and gardening.
One of our frequent topics of discussion as we walk the neighborhood is the trees. Some streets remind me of the street I grew up on in Lincoln, Neb., with arching elms shading the street. By the time I was grown, most of those elms had died of Dutch elm disease and been cut down, drastically changing the character of the neighborhood. There’s a champion-sized American elm right across the street from me now. The disease that wiped out the elms in the east never made it to Yakima, although it’s been found recently in other places in the Northwest.
There are many other amazing trees in the neighborhood that were probably planted about the same time as the houses were built, 100 or so years ago. The first residents came from somewhere else, and likely brought the trees they were familiar with, from the eastern forests. There are beautiful, huge specimens of sycamore, beech, maple, oak, birch, cottonwood, magnolia, sweetgum and redbud. In May, the streets come alive with 60-plus pink dogwoods in bloom. I think maybe the Arbor Day school tree give-away was a pink dogwood some 40 years ago.
Mapping the trees
Last winter I started posting the location of some of these magnificent specimens on Google Maps, so when people walk the neighborhood they might be able to learn what kind of tree they are standing under. The first two I posted, a sycamore and a beech, were reviewed by “Jarod F.” and given 5 stars. I agree. There are many worthy trees yet to be posted, and anyone can do it. Just be sure you’ve correctly identified the tree. I haven’t worked hard enough at identifying the oaks and maples, so none have been posted yet.
All these trees are native to the eastern North American hardwood forests, where they get 40-60 inches of rain per year, including in the summer. Yakima gets on average 7-8 inches of precipitation a year, most of it in the winter. Thank goodness for Yakima’s public irrigation system, or these trees would not exist. But I wonder if people were thinking they needed to water their trees. It’s more likely they were watering their grass and the trees benefited.
Those of us who are on the Yakima city irrigation system don’t really have to think a lot about how much water we are using on our yards, at least for now. But more and more communities are having to restrict summer outdoor water use, and we could be next. Those on other water systems pay by the gallon, and it can get expensive. The trees are worth watering, and removing the lawn underneath them will save a lot of water.
The value of a well-placed tree
I have two old stumps near the northwest and southwest corners of my house. Those trees were perfectly located to provide afternoon shade on the house for decades. But when they were cut down, they were not replaced with new trees. Perhaps modern air conditioning has lessened our appreciation of what a well-placed tree can do for us. Anyway, it’s OK with me because I recently had solar panels put on my south-facing roof, and a tree near the house would have complicated that.
The trees I did have in my yard were not so helpful. Despite my appreciation of trees, I had them cut down. They were three Siberian elms, which is a non-native, somewhat weedy tree that will grow anywhere, and has established itself in the wild here. I doubt they were deliberately planted. They probably just came up and no one bothered to cut them off. They have very aggressive roots, which explains their success, but that also meant they aggressively infiltrated my vegetable garden, sucking the water up that was meant for the tomatoes.
I hadn’t originally intended to cut down all three. A year ago I had one taken out after the power company mangled it to get it out of the power lines. I poisoned that stump with concentrated glyphosate and it turned out the roots were connected to one of the other trees 25 feet away. Having poisoned the stumps, the trees are struggling to survive by sprouting new growth along the roots in random places in the yard. I’ll just keep at it, cutting the new growth and painting the stumps with glyphosate.
(And to head off the hate mail because I admit to using glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, I will say that it is the least toxic, effective herbicide that does not leach into the soil and kill other things, and breaks down and does not persist in the soil. It’s gotten a bad rap because it has been grossly overused. I use it only on woody stumps and tenacious weeds like bindweed, and paint or spray very carefully.)
Yakima’s tree canopy
Having given the trees in Yakima some thought, I was intrigued when I read that the city had received a state grant to create an urban forest plan. The concern is that the benefits of tree cover, shade, cooling, air quality, etc., are less available in low-income neighborhoods. I agree it’s an issue of equity.
But to get trees to grow in Yakima is a lot harder than on the wet side of the mountains. There are few native trees on the shrub-steppe we could plant, and they grow very slowly and not very tall. Non-local trees will need to be watered forever, not just for a couple of years until they are established. I suspect that low-income neighborhoods have less tree cover because there is a higher percentage of rental housing, and it only takes one resident to kill all the work of previous tenants by not watering. If the plan is to help people plant trees in their yard, at least the irrigation water costs the same in all the older neighborhoods. The education and outreach to make sure residents understand they have to water the trees would be ongoing.
If the city is to plant trees on the street right-of-way, they will have to install permanent irrigation as well. I realize now that the street trees, hanging baskets and planters downtown are on an automatic irrigation system. So the city knows how to do it. But the investment would be huge; far more than just planting the trees. I’ll be interested to see what the Parks Department staff comes up with in their plan.
As for my treeless backyard, I have planted a Garry oak. It’s one of the few locally native trees that grows in the washes and creek beds of the shrub-steppe. It sends a tap root deep into the earth, even into cracks in the underlying basalt in search of water. Planting a tree is an act of hope because I will never see it as a mature tree. My grandchildren, or someone else’s grandchildren, might enjoy its shade.
• Natalie McClendon moved to Yakima in the winter of 2022, excited to relearn gardening in a semi-desert climate after 30 years on the wet side of the state. She is sharing her adventures in gardening, both successful and not, throughout this year. We invite our readers to follow along in their own gardens, or just your imagination.
