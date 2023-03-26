In the neighborhood I grew up in, taking a special basket of food to church for blessing on the day before Easter was an important ritual for Catholic families of Polish and Ukranian descent. The basket contained Easter Sunday’s breakfast, and included decorated hard boiled eggs, horseradish, butter molded into the shape of a lamb, ham, Polish sausage, rye bread and a small carafe of Mogen David wine.
In my family, coloring Easter eggs for that basket was a yearly tradition. More than 65 years later, I still have vivid memories of my sister Audrey and me dropping fizzy tablets from PAAS egg coloring kits into bowls of water and using the flimsy wire holder included in the box to carefully lift out the dyed eggs.
The original PAAS egg dye was invented by New Jersey pharmacist William Townley. In the late 1800s, he concocted Easter egg dye tablets in five bright colors and sold them in the neighborhood for 5 cents. Mixing the tablets with water and vinegar made it easy for even children to create perfectly colored eggs.
Townley renamed his product PAAS, which came for “Passen,” the word his Pennsylvania Dutch neighbors used for Easter.
This year, Americans will buy 16 million PAAS kits.
I’m always game for a seasonal craft project. My two young grandchildren from Olympia will spend their spring break in Yakima at Camp Grandma and Grandpa this year, and they’re expecting a week’s worth of busyness. I’m planning to skip the PAAS and color Easter eggs with them using dyes made from fruits and vegetables I already have on hand.
This process is not predictable, and may not be repeatable. Eggs colored with natural dyes will not look like PAAS eggs, and that’s the beauty of it. The resulting colors will be earthier than those you get from traditional chemical dyes. Expect different results using white or brown eggs. If you’re someone who is not afraid to experiment and can rejoice in surprises, this project is for you. Kids will love it, guaranteed.
In addition to the dye materials, all of the natural dye recipes use three cups of water, 1/4 cup of white vinegar (helps the dye bond with the eggshell), and a teaspoon of salt. Bring each mixture to a boil, and simmer for 30 minutes. Let each mixture cool, strain out the solids, and pour the dye liquid into a wide-mouth jar.
To make blue dye, use half a small head of finely chopped purple cabbage. For red/pink, use two coarsely shredded raw beets. For yellow, use 2 tablespoons of turmeric powder. With these three primary colors, you can make all the other colors by over-dyeing the eggs.
Carefully lower hard-boiled eggs into the strained dye. Eggs can steep in the dye in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, a few hours, or even overnight. You’ll get deeper, darker colors with prolonged soaking. When you like the color, remove the eggs and let them dry in the refrigerator in an empty egg carton. Be careful when you handle the drying eggs because the color may rub off while it’s still wet. For brighter and more vibrant colors, gently polish the dry colored eggs with a little vegetable oil.
The dyed cooked eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. Unless the eggshells are cracked, they won’t absorb the flavors of the natural dyes.
A gray-green ring around the yolk of a hard-cooked egg means it was cooked too long.
And who hasn’t tried to peel an egg from a shell that refuses to release? Perfect hard-boiled eggs are easy to make. Place raw eggs in a pan in a single layer, and cover them with cold water by 1 inch. Bring the water to a boil, turn off the heat, and cover the pan. Leave the eggs in the hot water for 10-12 minutes, drain, and then carefully transfer the eggs to a large bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Leave them in the ice bath for at least 15 minutes before you peel them.
Here are some other formulas I plan to try when the kids arrive. To the water, vinegar and salt, stir in an additional:
Bluish-Grey — 2 cups mashed blueberries
Jade Green — Skins from 6 red onions
Orange — Skins from 6 yellow onions
Pale Red-Orange — 4 tablespoons of paprika
Growing up in a neighborhood of Eastern Europeans who endured America’s Great Depression, I learned that food was never wasted. I sautéed the brilliantly colored beets and cabbage left over from the dye extraction with a little bacon, onion and sugar, just as my Polish grandmother would have, and served it as a side dish.
• Carol Barany and her husband, John, found paradise on 1 1/3 acres just west of Franklin Park, where they raised three children and became Master Gardeners. Contact her at florabundance14@gmail.com.
