When the gates are unlocked and the greenhouse doors finally swing open to the public on May 5, Master Gardeners will be just three days away from finishing an ultra-marathon we’ve been running since October.
Our Annual Plant Sale, the culmination of months of effort and preparation, opens Friday, May 5, and runs for two more days. For Master Gardeners, seeing the faces of our faithful customers always makes this a race worth running. We can talk all day about plants. It doesn’t matter if you’re planting your very first garden or if you’ve been a serious collector for decades.
Shopping the opening morning of our sale has been compared to shopping at Walmart on Black Friday. Only the strong survive. Crowds of gardeners find themselves inching through the greenhouses, shoulder-to-shoulder. There are never enough shopping carts, and the line to check out could be almost an hour long. Regardless, you can sense a whirlwind of excitement. Whoever said money can’t buy happiness has never been to our plant sale.
Our plants are better than ever this year, and we’re hoping your shopping experience will be, too. We replaced our old cash registers with speedier models. And we’re hoping that a new, color-coded pricing system will make tallying your bill much quicker.
If you plan to buy more plants than your two arms can hold, bring your own wagon or tote. We provide cardboard trays for your selections, but you may have something better at home.
For your safety, if you are shopping with a child in a stroller, wait until Friday afternoon or Saturday. Young gardeners are our future, and we celebrate them, but navigating through crowds over gravel pathways with a stroller is dicey on Friday morning.
Since parking is limited, why not carpool with a friend or neighbor?
We all know how helpful a shopping list can be. You can find descriptions of all our plants on a new website: https://yakima.mastergardenerfoundation.org/plant-sale. Make a list. Check it twice. But be prepared. I guarantee you’ll meet at least one plant you can’t live without that wasn’t on your list. Remember, hoarding does not apply to plants.
The ANNUALS team has grown a rainbow of 13,000 fillers, thrillers and spillers for fabulous container plantings and cutting gardens. Look for begonias and New Guinea Impatiens. We have your favorite Wave Petunias, Million Bells, Verbena, Sweet Potato Vine and Zinnias. The selection of Coleus is simply stunning this year.
The GARDEN ART team works exclusively with recycled, reused and repurposed materials. Three garden work benches are fit for featuring in any national gardening magazine. Looking for a mobile chicken coop? We’ve got one, along with dibbles crafted from old hardwood shovel handles and handcrafted flower presses. How about a fairy garden planted in an old wheelbarrow? Choose from hundreds of whimsical one-of-a-kind treasures to accessorize your garden.
HANGING BASKETS were composed for shade or sun. Cascading lush plantings of flowers and foliage, you won’t find baskets like these at any other nursery. All your favorite spillers and fillers are featured and guaranteed to thrill you all season long. Just in time for Mother’s Day, it will be hard to choose just one favorite.
HERBS add spice to your foods and beauty to your garden. Plant some from our ever-expanding list including sage, thyme, rosemary, parsley, cilantro, tarragon, oregano and chives. Five varieties of basil are featured this year including Genovese, Thai, Purple Petra, Lemon and Cardinal. For those who enjoy making herbal teas, look for Lemon Balm, Anise Hyssop, Chamomile, and Mint.
PERENNIALS We’re always looking for something different, but still suited to Yakima’s climate. This year we ordered from several new seed sources, including one in England. We’ve grown an array of Heucheras with dazzling foliage. Always local favorites, pick from five different varieties of drought-tolerant Agastaches. We have many unusual varieties of Monarda, Penstemon, Rudbeckia and Digitalis. These hardy perennials produce a long season of bloom and nectar for pollinators. For indoor gardeners, check out our great selection of houseplants.
Select VEGETABLES from an extensive list, including many new-for-2023 varieties. Open-pollinated and heirloom types as well as fan-favorite hybrids, all are well-adapted to Yakima Valley growing conditions. You won’t find these vegetable varieties at any other nursery. In all, there are 40 tomato varieties and a long list of peppers to choose from, but that’s not all. Look for cucumbers, squash, pumpkins, gourds, eggplants and melons. Knowledgeable Master Gardeners can help you choose the right variety for your taste and space.
As your thoughts turn to gardening, please mark your calendar and shop with us. We’re looking forward to sharing the best plants at the best prices in the Yakima Valley.
• Carol Barany and her husband, John, found paradise on 1 1/3 acres just west of Franklin Park, where they raised three children and became Master Gardeners. Contact her at florabundance14@gmail.com.
If you go What: Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale. Where: 1522 S. 18th Ave. When: 8 a.m.-5 p..m. May 5; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. More information: Detailed information and complete plant lists at https://yakima.mastergardenerfoundation.org/plant-sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.