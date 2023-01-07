I usually have the leaves shed by our two towering silver maple trees collected and mulched by Thanksgiving. This year, loads of leaves still haven’t dropped, and those that did are buried by a snowfall I wasn’t expecting. At times like these, my high tolerance for a messy garden is a good thing.
In the last few weeks, I’ve been asked again and again: “You’re a Master Gardener. It’s almost January. Why are deciduous tree holding on to their leaves so long this year?”
It’s a good question.
The major function of leaves is to produce, through photosynthesis, the energy the tree needs to grow, reproduce and survive. Deciduous trees almost always have broad, flat leaves that create large surface areas to capture sunlight and maximize photosynthesis. In our part of the world, the days grow shorter and colder in the fall, and photosynthesis correspondingly slows.
A lot of effort would be needed for a tree to maintain photosynthesis in the harsh conditions of winter. As trees evolved, they decided it wasn’t worth the work. Instead, trees instead shed their leaves and go dormant in the fall. The significant moisture the tree would lose through leaves can now be stored in trunks and branches, helping the tree survive the dark, frigid winters.
In response to shorter and colder days, plant hormones send messages to each leaf, saying it’s time to drop. The tree responds by growing specialized cells at the place where the leaf stem attaches to the branch.
These are called abscission cells, and they act just like scissors. Over a period of days or weeks, every leaf on the tree develops a line of cells designed to push it away from the branch. At the end of the abscission process, other cells form a protective seal on the wound.
As abscission is initiated, trees reabsorb nutrients from their leaves and store them in their roots. Chlorophyll, the pigment that makes leaves green, is one of the first molecules to be broken down for its nitrogen. In the absence of chlorophyll, the pigments that color leaves red, orange and gold become dominant.
Shedding leaves each fall benefits trees in other ways.
Without the weight of leaves, deciduous trees can better withstand winter winds and snow accumulations.
In a forest, the shed leaves create a litter that insulates roots from winter cold and summer heat, collects moisture, and eventually decomposes to enrich the soil.
The shedding of leaves may also help trees pollinate. Without leaves in the way, wind-blown pollen can travel longer distances and reach more trees in the spring.
You may have noticed that a few species of trees, like oaks, hornbeams and beeches, always hold on to their leaves through the winter. This adaptation is called marcescence, meaning the leaves are ready to drop but remain attached.
Plant ecologists are not certain about why marcescence occurs.
It may be because a mulch of leaves that drop and decompose later in the spring, when it’s needed most, adds nutrients for growth and conserves soil moisture. On dry, infertile sites, where oaks and beeches are often found, this can be critical for survival.
Since dry leaves are relatively unpalatable, marcescence may be a defense against browsing animals such as deer.
Dried leaves that remain on the tree also provide winter shelter for birds.
I suspect that weather conditions in 2022 resulted in the abundance of marcescent leaves we’ve seen on tree species normally leaf-free in winter.
Temperature history data for 2022 in Yakima shows that September and October were far warmer months than normal. Trees assumed it was still growing season, and the process to shut down and prepare for winter was delayed. The sudden, rather than gradual, drop to freezing temperatures in mid-November killed the leaves instantly. On some trees, this took leaf color directly from green to brown, with no typical bright autumn hues in between. It prevented the complete development of the abscission tissue, resulting in widespread marcescence.
Originally scheduled to end Nov. 30, the city of Yakima extended its yard waste collection service through Dec. 12. “Due to unusually warm weather this year, much of the foliage has yet to drop,” said Public Works Director Scott Schafer. “As a result, we are extending the yard waste service for another two weeks.”
Even that wasn’t long enough.
Don’t worry. The leaves will fall eventually, and new leaves will grow in normally this spring. The new leaf buds will push those marcescent leaves off the branch and gardeners will collect them, as always, like pennies from heaven.
In researching this topic, I discovered a fable about a leaf, possibly marcescent, that is afraid to let go and fall. A reading of “The Fall of Freddie the Leaf: A Story of Life for All Ages” by Leo Buscaglia can be heard on YouTube. Listening to it could just be the best 12 minutes of your day.
Consider it my New Year gift to you.
• Carol Barany and her husband, John, found paradise on 1 1/3 acres just west of Franklin Park, where they raised three children and became Master Gardeners. Contact her at florabundance14@gmail.com.
