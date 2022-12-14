It’s that time of year when many of us are looking forward to gathering with friends and family around the table for a special holiday meal. Stores are filling with arrangements of flowers and greenery for table décor, but what better way to celebrate the season than to create a beautiful and unique centerpiece yourself?
This Saturday, Dec. 17, the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive, wants to help you do just that with its Christmas arrangement class. In this fun and informative event, participants will be taught by trained florist Marci Venable how to handcraft a beautiful Christmas centerpiece made from fresh evergreens and flowers.
Garrett Brenden, director of education at the arboretum, said the class has been led by Venable for nearly a decade. And while the basics of centerpiece-making may stay the same, new trends and ideas are always on the table, so to speak.
“The class is consistent and teaches basic ideas, but beyond that Marci always brings out new trends and ideas and is constantly keeping up with what’s new and what’s popular in terms of colors and materials used,” Brenden said.
In case you were wondering, the class is completely beginner friendly.
“This class will train students to learn the basics, and anyone can do it," Brenden said. "We’ve had young adults, adults, grandparents, everyone with different backgrounds take this class.
“If you’ve never touched a flower before, our instructor can help you.”
Supplies, flowers and greenery will be included with the price of the class, and the arboretum asks that you bring along your own gloves and a pair of hand pruners or strong scissors.
Participants may also wish to bring a holiday-colored ribbon to match their arrangement’s color scheme if desired, as the instructor will be going through the steps of creating beautiful bows. Students may also wish to bring a tapered candle from home or buy one of those available during the class.
Preregistration is required, and would-be participants are encouraged to register early, as the class is limited to 15 people.
Cost of the class is $65 per person, and $60 for arboretum members. The event will be held in the Gardenview Room at the Yakima Area Arboretum from 10 a.m. to noon.
Call the arboretum at 509-248-7337 for more information, and visit their website, www.ahtrees.org, to preregister.
• Caitlin Towry is a blog writer and mother of three in Naches who submits occasional columns for the Explore section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.