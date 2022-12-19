Santa mechanically waving at passersby. Inflatable reindeer, North Pole signs and frost-covered candy canes.
Yakima Valley residents know how to pull out all the tricks when it comes to outdoor displays.
These beacons of holiday cheer summon admirers of rows and rows of twinkling lights, carols played over loudspeakers and snowmen wrapped in scarves.
Here's our annual list of reader-recommended holiday displays:
Yakima
1201 S. 38th Ave.
1309 S. 43rd Ave.
10 N. 59th Ave.
421 S. 67th Ave.
2708 S. 74th Ave.
7307 Whitman Ave.
1041 E. Selah Road
Selah
1605 Selah Loop Road
Moxee
510 Sherman St.
Union Gap
4006 Third St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.