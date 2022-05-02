The Washington Nitro Nationals Hillclimb racing returns to Sunnyside this weekend.
The North American Hillclimbers Association Pro Hillclimb Series event is Friday through Sunday, May 6 through 8, in at the Rattlesnake Ridge ORV Park at the intersection of state Highways 241 and 24, between Yakima and Hanford, north of Sunnyside.
The family-friendly event will have food and product vendors as well as meet-and-greet opportunities and chances to get autographs from the professional riders.
Tickets cost $15 a day and a weekend pass is $45. Tickets are available online and at the gate.
The Washington Nitro Nationals features gasoline, methane and nitrous-oxide racers climbing a 1,000-foot course.
There will be two rounds of world-class pro hillclimbing starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. This year’s event will be feature two “King of The Hill” cash climbs, following the finals.
“This is hillclimbing at its best. Come watch the nation’s fastest professional riders tackle the demanding course in under 20 seconds,” spokesman John Nyboer said in a media release.
Onsite camping is available all weekend and prices range from $40 to $150.
For rider registration, and tickets and camping information, visit our website at https://bit.ly/YHR-nitro.
