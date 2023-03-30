The 50th annual Regional High School Art Show announced its winners last week. Local high schoolers walked away with awards and prize money, including scholarships, according to a press release from Education Service District 105, which oversees the contest.

ESD 105 is regional educational support hub that assists districts in Yakima, Kittitas, Klickitat and Grant counties.

Students submitted over 90 art pieces to the show, the release said. The categories included 2D art, 3D art and photography.

The judges selected nine students to advance to the statewide high school art show, administered by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Winners included students from Grandview, Toppenish, Wapato, West Valley, Yakima and Goldendale school districts, according to the release.

Central Washington University also awarded scholarships to nine students from Grandview, Wapato, West Valley, Yakima and Goldendale school districts, the release said.

ESD 105 purchased art pieces from two of the students to display at the Greenough Conference Center. The winning students were Marlene Martinez and Marley Goodwin, both in the Yakima School District, according to the release.

Four students from the Yakima School District also took home regional photography awards, the release said.

A virtual gallery of this year’s submissions is available online at bit.ly/yhr-art23.

Contact Vanessa Ontiveros at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Education Reporter

Vanessa Ontiveros is the education reporter at the Yakima Herald-Republic. She grew up near Los Angeles but has happily made Yakima her new home. She is passionate about reporting stories that serve the community and highlight various aspects of the educational system.She also hosts a podcast that discusses local arts education, Yakima Arts Talk, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The daughter of two longtime public school teachers, she is always looking to include community voices in her work.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment