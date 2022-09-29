The hops are harvested and now it’s time to celebrate.
This year’s Fresh Hop Ale Festival will be from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sozo Sports, 2200 S. 36th Ave.
Over 60 breweries will be pouring beers at this year’s event, which features beers made with fresh, or wet, hops.
“The Fresh Hop Ale Festival is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to present one of the country’s top 10 beer festivals, celebrate the Yakima Valley’s hops and support Yakima County-based arts and science organizations,” according to the festival’s website.
General admission tickets cost $55 and include a commemorative glass, four tasting tokens and live music. Designated driver tickets are available for $25 and include admission and complimentary nonalcoholic drinks. Tickets can be purchased at freshhopalefestival.com.
VIP gates open at 4 p.m. and general admission gates at 5 p.m.
There will be a free shuttle service from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The shuttle will leave pick-up/drop-off locations when it is full. For a full list of locations, visit freshhopalefestival.com.
Entertainment includes Hop Creep from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Hop Creep describes itself as “some folks in the beer industry that play music together” on their Instagram page.
Also scheduled:
• Santa Poco, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pacific Northwest country music.
• Fresh Hop Ale Festival awards, 7:30 to 8 p.m.
• Caleb Hawley, a Harlem-based singer, songwriter and producer, headlines the festival from 8-9 p.m. Says Hawley’s website: “Combining catchy melodies with dark and satirical lyrics, one has to be careful not to slip while dancing in a puddle of their own tears.”
Nano’s Tacos, Awesome Eats, Home Thai Food, Bella, Linds Concessions and Crabby’s Crab Cakes and Seafood Delights will be on site with food for sale. Narratif Winery, Treveri Cellars, Fortuity Cellars and Tieton Cider Works will be pouring drinks as well.
Return shuttles will start at 7 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.
Pre-Fresh Hop Party
If you just can’t wait till Oct. 8, Yakima Valley Hops and Brew Supply, 702 N. First Ave., will host Fresh Hop Party 2022 from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7.
Cost is $40 for admission and a mug, or $45 for admission, a mug and five tasting scripts. Tickets can be purchased at www.freshhopparty.com.
The party includes entertainment by The Grizzled Mighty, Fresh Hop Crew, Craft of Distraction, Tony Smiley, Militant Poetry and Bahiyyih Mudd.
