If you want to see a collection of paintings of the greatest visual artists, such as Monet, Renoir or Van Gogh, where would you need to travel? Boston? New York? Paris?
If you want to hear performances of the greatest composers, such as Beethoven, Bernstein or Brahms, where would you travel? Simple. The Capitol Theatre in Yakima to enjoy the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.
Singing in the Yakima Symphony Chorus since my sophomore year of high school has been a great experience. Singing the Brahms Requiem in high school was an important part of my formative education.
I was fortunate to continue my education at Harvard, where I sang in the mixed choir — the Collegium-Musicum — and the tenor-bass choir (the Harvard Glee Club). The capstone of my time at Harvard was a six-week European tour in the summer following graduation. The commencement ceremony was on a Saturday and the following day I was on a plane to tour London, Paris, Rome, Vienna and Berlin. Music can take you places!
My continued connection with Harvard has been singing in joint concerts with alumni from the Harvard Glee Club and the Kyoto University “Old Boys” Chorus. Over the years, concerts have been held in Nagasaki, Honolulu, San Francisco, Kobe and Takamatsu. Where is Takamatsu? Takamatsu is a beautiful city of a half-million people on the island of Shikoku. As a port city with ferry boats, it reminded me of Seattle. Yes, music can take you places!
As a superintendent of schools, I am proud of our music program in West Valley. When I returned from Takamatsu, I visited with elementary school students and shared my experience with them. When I asked them to raise their hand if they liked to sing, I was so happy to see every student raise their hand.
A highlight of my time singing in Yakima is the concert when my father, Roger Finch, said farewell after 45 years with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. It turned out that his seating location in the trombone section was within arms-reach of my placement in the tenor section. The final number was from Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” The orchestra and choir finished in full voice. The audience erupted in applause. I reached out, held my dad’s hand, and we reached our hands, together, to the sky.
An upcoming highlight will be Saturday, June 11, when the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the famous “Ode to Joy” chorus. You won’t have to travel back in time to Vienna, Austria, to enjoy this masterpiece — I will see you at The Capitol Theatre on Saturday night!
