Manuel Vega and his son Emmanuel stood near a semi-truck coated with thousands of small blue lights. The lights were draped over the truck’s cab and flowed down its doors and hood, casting a hue of deep blue onto everything around them.

Manuel’s truck was just one of the dozen or so that rolled down First Avenue in downtown Toppenish during the city’s annual lighted truck parade Nov. 26.

Manuel, a trucker from Kennewick, had spent years visiting Yakima for repairs on his truck. Around the holidays, he said, he would see shop employees decorating a semi with Christmas lights. He eventually asked about the tradition and was told about a parade in a nearby town where police, firefighters and truckers would dress their rigs in elaborate decorations to herald the arrival of the Christmas season.

Up until this year, however, work had kept Manuel from ever attending the parade.

“I always bring my truck to Mobile Fleet in Yakima and I always see their truck when they decorate, and I asked them when the parade is happening but I’d always miss the show. This year, though, I told them, ‘We’re gonna be running with you guys,’” Vega said.

Despite this being their first time in the parade, Manuel and Emmanuel’s decoration skills shone through — literally. The truck looked at home along with the rest of the fleet, which was mostly made up of people who’d been decorating their trucks for years.

“We started decorating on Tuesday night. We decorated Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, yesterday and today. It’s a work in progress, but I was always talking to my son about the parade, so I’m happy I could actually take him this year,” Manuel said.

Though he didn’t specify if he himself was on strike, Manuel said the only reason he was able to attend the parade and spend time decorating his truck was due to the nationwide trucker and rail worker strikes.

“I told my son with the strikes going on I wouldn’t be working the rest of this year, so now it’s time to get the show on the road,” he said.

There to help welcome newcomers to the parade and provide a ride worthy of Mrs. Toppenish 2022 and her court was Mike Murri, one of the parade’s founders.

Unlike Manuel, Murri’s semi was hauling a 50-foot-long flatbed that carried a train complete with a locomotive and several carts occupied by princesses and queens.

For years, Murri has been dressing up his semis and putting them on display throughout Toppenish. He said it first started with short drives around his neighborhood. Quickly, though, others joined him. A few years in, Murri had inadvertently started a citywide tradition.

“I started driving through neighborhoods, then some of the guys who were doing parades in other towns caught on with me and we started driving through more neighborhoods and now we’ve been doing this for 18 years,” Murri said.

Even with almost two decades of experience, Murri said decorating his truck and trailer still takes weeks, and that’s with help.

“It takes us about three and a half weeks. We usually try to start on the first of November. I don’t have any idea how many lights are on the truck but I do know there must be about 10 football fields worth of Scotch tape on the cab of this truck,” Murri said.

Others in attendance Nov. 26 included Capt. Dale Northrup from Yakima County Fire District 5 and other members of Station 9 in Toppenish. Northrup and his crew were accompanied by special guests Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, both of whom rode atop a fire engine covered in lights while throwing candy to children on the side of the road.

“We’ve all put quite a bit of time into decorating these fire engines. We’ve been a part of parades in Toppenish for years but we don’t always get to light them up like tonight. A lot of the time we have to consider availability; many years the trucks are being used during this time. We were all glad to be able to do it this year,” Northrup said.

At 6 p.m., the line of trucks started making its way through downtown Toppenish. Observers lined both sides of First Avenue.

Beauty queens, firefighters, bears and Santa Clauses took turns honking their air horns and revving their engines. From the sidewalks, children and adults alike looked on, the whites of their eyes shifting from blue to green and yellow to red as the lights passed by.

Though it was still November, Toppenish’s lighted truck parade had once again announced that Christmas had arrived in the Yakima Valley.