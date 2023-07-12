Nile Valley Days will take place this Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, 2023, at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 State Route 410, Naches.
Entry and parking is free on each day. Nile Valley Days will feature activities, food choices and vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. There is a church service from 9-10 a.m. Sunday.
If you go, make sure to have cash on you. There is no phone service available and most vendors do not accept cards. There is an ATM at the Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue station next to the park.
Each day begins with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Nile-Cliffdell Firefighters Association, starting at 7 a.m.
Visitors can test their skills in wood events such as wood splitting, ax throwing and cross-cut. There will be a horseshoe competition, live music both days and bingo.
New this year is chicken poop bingo, which will raise money for Above the Bend Animal Assistance.
Food items for sale will include hamburgers, hot dogs, pies, ice cream, elephant ears and more. Vendors will have hand-crafted items for sale.
There will be raffles supporting the local fire department, Jim Sprick park and the Nile Women's Club. Buttons will be for sale with numbers on them for a chance to win donated prizes from local businesses and crafters.
There will be a kids’ corner with new games to play. Events will feature a black powder demonstration and gold prospectors demonstration in the field by the river.
For a complete schedule, visit https://yhne.ws/nilevalleydays.
