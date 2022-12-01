When family bonds are an important part of your life, many things can be passed down among generations.
Like beaded regalia, a passion for horses and titles.
Zoey Roberts, 19, of Zillah is the 2022 American Indian Beauty Pageant winner, a title her grandmother and great-grandmother also held. The beauty pageant is one of the many events that are a part of the annual Pendleton Round-Up every September in Pendleton, Ore.
The young ladies who compete in the American Indian Beauty Pageant come from the Pacific Northwest and mainly the Columbia Basin, said Roberts, who is Umatilla and Fort Peck Sioux.
As a contestant, Roberts had to wear fully beaded regalia while riding a horse around the rodeo arena and in a parade.
“At the end of the parade, you get judged, and the judges come up and talk to you, ask about your beadwork and ask about your family,” Roberts said.
The regalia Roberts wore was her aunt’s, and Roberts is about to take on her biggest beading project yet: beading full regalia for herself that she’ll eventually pass down to her younger sister.
The horse Roberts rode for the pageant belongs to her extended family in Pendleton.
“My cousins in Pendleton, they own quite a few horses that only do stuff for the Pendleton Round-Up,” Roberts said. “They’re show horses. Horses are a really big part of my tribe. Umatillas are known as horse people.”
Though her immediate family doesn’t have their own horses yet, it may not be that way for long. Her parents are planning on looking for their own.
“Maybe when my sister competes and when I compete again for Happy Canyon Princess, we will have our own horse,” Roberts said.
Roberts is proud of the title she won, and it shows when she talks about it. But when she speaks about the love for her family, she brightens up even more.
Roberts is the oldest of four siblings and she credits her parents, David and Natasha Roberts, for teaching her and her siblings about good, healthy relationships.
“We work on a lot of artwork together as a family. My dad does a lot of coastal style Native artwork. Me and my brother are planning on learning to tattoo together,” Roberts said. “My dad was a tattoo artist for a while.”
Roberts and her mom work on beadwork together. She enjoys beading earrings and is working on some hair pieces like barrettes.
“My mom works on beadwork with me all the time. She taught me how to do beading, and my dad, he’s kind of started to learn how to bead, which is cool,” Roberts said.
Roberts gifts most of her beadwork to family and friends but may start an Etsy shop in the future. She paints, does pen and ink sketches and has even tried ceramics.
When not creating art, Roberts and her family can be found foraging mushrooms together.
“We like to go mushroom hunting. It’s a very big thing. We look for all different kinds of stuff like chanterelles, morels and there’s even these little ones called cat tongue mushrooms you can turn into gummies. Oh, we know a whole bunch about foraging,” Roberts said.
Roberts and her family have been living in the Zillah area for two years, moving from the Portland area to be closer to family.
“Most of my family lives in this area. I have cousins who live in Zillah, all around Yakima, Wapato, everywhere and on both sides of my family,” Roberts said. “I like living back here because I get to spend a lot more time with my family.”
Roberts works as a babysitter, watching her sister and younger cousins. While earning her high school degree through Yakima Online, Roberts enjoyed the health sciences classes she took — so much so that she was almost certified to do some phlebotomy work until COVID-19 halted her certification process, which she’ll be able to pick up again once she’s ready.
“I want to go to Heritage (University) and get my nursing degree. I love taking care of people,” Roberts said.
When not busy with family or artistic endeavors, Roberts enjoys music.
“I’m very much a hippie at heart,” Roberts said. “I listen to ‘60s, ‘70s kind of rock. I listen to a lot of Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan, things like that.”
Here’s a Q&A with Roberts:
What do you love about the Yakima Valley?
The culture of determination. Our Valley is filled with beautiful apple orchards of hard-working people picking fruit, small wineries doing all they can to make their name, and the Yakama people keeping our Native culture alive.
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
All the interesting geology we have along the Yakima River and up on the valley walls surrounding us. Especially the basalt columns out near Naches.
What is a thing or two that not many know about you?
I love playing Skyrim on Playstation and I write a lot of songs and poems. I’m kind of, like, secretive about it. I can play the bass and ukulele. I can play the guitar a little bit. I’m self-conscious about it. I guess that even though I showed different people, and they said I was really good, I just still get a little bit anxious.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, eat, do in the Yakima Valley?
I suggest going out to Bale Breaker Brewery in Moxee. It’s such a fun and homey environment.
What are some things you can’t live without?
My amazing family, music and art.
Five favorite things.
Family get-togethers.
My incredible boyfriend Liam.
Live music.
Pit bulls.
Nature documentaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.