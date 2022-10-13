Whether it’s a chutney, a menu or a film, Patrick Levad has been creating.
Levad moved with his family to Yakima at age 11 from Colorado Springs, Colo., his parents looking for a smaller town to raise a family.
When Levad was 22, he moved to Seattle to make films with friends. He ended up spending 30 years there.
Eventually, he started a college career, taking film classes and working on film sets with friends. If a film needed a grip or the electrical department needed assistance, Levad was there.
But as his college courses progressed, Levad found himself less on sets with friends and spending more time concentrating on schoolwork and in the kitchen, making a living.
“For a very long time I was cooking. I’ve always loved cooking. The last part of my college career, it paid the bills in between secured (film) gigs and snowballed from there and became full time,” Levad said.
Levad hadn’t been on a film set much at all by the time he graduated but he still found drama in making food. He was making almost 50 gallons of mango chutney weekly, fresh-baked naan and pre-made Indian food to sell at 13 to 14 farmers markets a week. The Indian food business he worked for included three trucks and over a dozen kitchen staff members.
“There’s actually a direct correlation between film, theater in particular and the restaurant industry,” Levad said. “I mean, especially these amazing portable gas-fired tandoori ovens that can take dough and turn it into hot naan, ready in 30 seconds.”
Like many others, COVID-19 affected Levad’s life. The business he worked for had to close and he was called back to Yakima to help care for his parents.
Levad is close with his parents and six siblings. “We’re very tight. Family is basically why I’m still here, in Yakima,” he said.
Coming home also led to a new endeavor. He is running the kitchen at Seasons Gallery & Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave., as chef.
“Especially now, I’m looking at a lot of restaurant presentations like drama,” Levad said.
The Seasons Gallery & Bistro’s core menu changes about every three months, but Levad creates a new special every week. The chef special from Oct. 3-9 was a pumpkin curry and chicken dish — spicy Thai yellow curry blended with pumpkin, served over rice, with baked citrus marinated chicken thighs.
When not in the kitchen or keeping in touch with his family on a group text thread, Levad devours post-apocalyptic entertainment, like books, comic books and movies.
“I think it stems from growing up in the ’80s, the nuclear shadow, Mad Max the Road Warrior. But not the zombie stuff,” Levad said.
Here’s a Q&A with Levad:
What do you love about Yakima?
The Seasons Performance Hall. It is truly a magical place. I’ve been involved with the arts in some way since middle school — theater, film, the Fremont Solstice Parade — but I never was a musician. Now, I get to listen to and feed some of the best musicians in the Valley, the PNW and the country!
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
I’d like to explore some of the better restaurants in the Valley. But it’s hard! When they’re open, I’m working in my own kitchen.
What’s something not many know about you?
I guess something that most don’t know about me but becomes pretty clear once you spend a significant amount of time with me, is that I have ADHD. It made school difficult, but I’ve tried to harness it into a tool, a superpower, if you will. It serves me very well in the kitchen. I can easily switch gears from one task to the next but also hyper-focus on whatever I’m doing in that moment. I just keep moving until there’s nothing left to do. I don’t do well with boredom. I am always looking for something new to spark my interest and send me down a rabbit hole of knowledge. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
Come to The Seasons! Great music, great art, great food! What else do you need?
Five favorite things?
1. The love of my life, Jennifer Grey.
2. My phone.
3. Movies.
4. Good food.
5. And last but not least, our new kitten Finnegan.
