Signs are all around us. Most of them are obvious, others go unnoticed to our untrained eyes and ears.
Yakima resident Melissa Henyan, 53, is a psychic medium, doing her best to help humanity by sharing the signs she senses.
Henyan moved to Yakima in the early 1990s, then bounced around the West Coast a few times and planted roots back in Yakima in 1998 on a small farm on the west side of Yakima. She has horses, chickens, three German shepherds, a little heeler and a cat. Henyan likes to garden.
After a career in marketing, she thought she’d become a traveling horse trainer, but some major life changes altered her course.
“In the scheme of things, I have not been a psychic medium for very long. I’m in my 50s and I’ve always been intuitive. I’ve been empathic my whole life. I’ve always just known things,” Henyan said. “But it wasn’t until ... I want to say 2006, when I went through a lot, and in 2010, our families suffered a tragic loss.”
Henyan lost her son, and it destroyed her and her family, but his death catapulted her abilities. Now his energy helps Henyan’s mediumship.
“I connect with what we (mediums) call guides and angels, our teams. I connect with my team each day,” Henyan said.
Henyan starts each day with meditation to ensure she’s in a good place to do her best for the people she has scheduled for sessions each day. Henyan does sessions for about three to four and a half hours a day. Her daily work also involves small business tasks such as social media, answering texts and emails, and fielding questions.
“I set my intentions to be what serves your greatest need, what information to help you along your day or your week,” Henyan said. “I don’t really consider myself a fortune teller. I can sometimes pick up if you have something fun coming in your future. I get images, I write them down.”
As a medium, Henyan communicates with spirits of the dead and can offer a connection between the client and a loved one. When Henyan enters a session with a client, she has no control over who will come forward to speak.
“I will invite them (a deceased loved one) to come forward. I do not have control over who comes forward. I cannot guarantee a certain person will come forward. I can promise that the person who comes forward has information that will help you on your journey. And I can also tell you, they’ll give you validation and they’ll share who they are and why.”
Henyan also is intuitive with animals’ spirits and living animals.
“Animals are amazing. They are here to assist humanity, and I cannot stress that point enough, to lift humanity,” Henyan said. “Some people call themselves communicators. I pick up information from animals. They share images with me. They’re doing it to everybody, but a lot of people just don’t pay attention. Pay attention to it.”
Having conducted over 2,000 sessions, Henyan has never done a reading where someone had something bad or hurtful to say; it’s always complete love. “I just feel like people just need to know how loved, supported and protected they are,” Henyan said.
Here’s a Q&A with Henyan:
What do you love about Yakima?
Oh my gosh, I love that we’re centrally located. My husband and I say this all the time: “We are so close to everything.” We can be in the mountains in half an hour from where we live or at the beach in four hours. We’re just so centrally located, that is our most favorite thing. Being from the Midwest, I can tell you how blessed we are.
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
I think culture is important, and especially with all the agriculture we have here.
I think about all the time — and it’s really important for us to understand, especially because there’s so much Native American lands — and that’s our Indigenous populations. I think it’s important for us to understand it.
I will tell you since my mediumship and my spiritual work that I have connected with the most amazing energy from the Native American culture. Unbelievable energy. I always feel like I don’t deserve it. You know what? I always feel like, “Oh my god, I’m standing in this greatness. It’s a beautiful thing.”
What’s something not many know about you?
Oh, heck! I’m an open book. Let’s see what people don’t know about me. I told you that I ride, you know that I wanted to train horses.
Oh, my heavens. I used to suck my thumb when I was a little girl. That’s the only thing that’s popped into my head!
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
Oh my, OK, so my most favorite restaurant in Yakima is Ay Caramba. Oh my god, I love their food. When I meet with girlfriends, I’m usually like, “Let’s go there.” When my parents would come out here, we would take them up to the mountains to the little restaurants up there. I’d love to do that. Wineries, you know, I don’t know that you can come to Yakima and not tour the wineries. The trails, we have some great trails here for hiking, like Cowiche Canyon. I think anybody who comes to Washington is missing so much if they don’t hit the mountains.
What item(s) can’t you live without?
I would probably have to say coffee. Crystals are a huge part of my life. I’m almost embarrassed to say this, but probably my phone just because I work from my phone. Everything is on my phone right now. I could live without it, but I wouldn’t be able to accomplish without it. Yeah, that’s embarrassing, but I have to say that.
5 favorite things
My family.
My dogs, definitely my dogs.
My horses.
My living quarters horse trailer.
My home.
