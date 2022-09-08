Jadira Amaya is a lesbian Latina business owner and her brand, Wildjay, exudes the same openness and diversity Amaya proudly represents.
Not only does Wildjay represent diverse groups and the LGBTQ+ communities, the brand is also size-inclusive.
Wildjay originated in 2016, consisting of T-shirts, embroidered sweatshirts, hoodies, beanies and fleece jackets. The brand’s motto is “Creating possibilities for ALL.”
As a brand owner and designer in Yakima, Amaya participated in different fashion shows mostly featuring boutiques and clothing stores.
“What I noticed is that my models are always different. I brought in a lot of color, and you know, a different look and a different size and I realized that Wildjay stood out from the crowd,” Amaya said.
That’s when Amaya started doing her own fashion shows, Wildjay-only, on the runway at select venues. But Amaya wanted to do more and also showcase what others were creating in the Yakima Valley.
“Not a lot of people here know that we have clothing brands and designers in the Valley. I want to give local designers and brands a platform so that they can showcase their clothing lines and their work,” Amaya said.
To shine a light on these brands and designers, Amaya created the One Love art exhibit and fashion show, which debuted in 2018. Amaya’s aim was to create a showcase for designers in central Washington as well as help new designers coming out of the Central Washington University fashion program.
“I enjoy putting together events and shows and I thought, ‘You know, One Love, it’s going to be just a onetime event,’ ” Amaya said. “My first one, we sold out. And that day, we had people at the door, asking how to get a ticket, how to get in. There’s a support and there’s a following, an interest for this type of event where we’re more inclusive and diverse.”
Sept. 17 will be the third annual Yakima event. One Love has presented sold-out shows in Seattle as well, but Central Washington will always be Amaya’s focus.
“We are breaking boundaries and celebrating art, fashion and beauty in one of the most inclusive experiences around,” the One Love website says.
One Love showcases more than just local designers and brands. Amaya is using her fashion show to promote body positivity, diversity and inclusivity among the models in the fashion show.
“One Love is for anyone. Inclusive is the perfect word,” Amaya said.
Amaya strives to bring awareness and openness to her brand, her customers and models. She hopes each year to expand the models in the One Love showcase. It’s an empowering experience and Amaya wants to open her runway to anyone who wishes to model, try something outside the box or experience something new.
The model casting call for this year’s One Love attracted a diverse pool.
“We had a really good turnout, and our models range from 18 all the way to 63. I’m really excited that we’ve got all kinds of people and ages,” Amaya said. “It’s very diverse. It’s the first year, I think, featuring a couple of Native models. All races and ages just are like here, and all sizes as well. It’s become more diverse than we have had in the past.”
The LGBTQ+ community has always been a part of Amaya’s runways and the One Love showcase. This year, for the first time, a transgender person will model in the One Love event.
“It’s very open to anybody. A lot of people think that One Love is an LGBTQ+ term, but it’s actually very diverse and for anyone and everyone. It’s very inclusive,” Amaya said.
This year’s One Love starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap, upstairs in the old food court.
From 7-8 p.m., attendees can socialize with others while viewing the art and photography displays. Brands and designers will also have merchandise for sale.
The fashion show starts at 9 p.m. with a performance by PrettyLoyal, an R and B and pop vocalist from Seattle. Daniel Rincon, a Yakima alternative hip-hop artist, will perform after the fashion show intermission.
Tickets are $40 for general admission and $65 for VIP. Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Ronelove to purchase.
A GA ticket gets you into the art exhibit, fashion show and after-party. A VIP ticket gets you a free drink ticket during the social hour, a front row seat and admission to the after-party.
The after-party is at Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave., on the third floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.