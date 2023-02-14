Those who can’t play, coach. Those who can’t coach, announce.
Well, that’s what Davis High School basketball and football announcer Kevin Calkins says jokingly.
Calkins started teaching mathematics at Davis in 1994-95 and is a big basketball fan.
“I'm a basketball junkie. You know, the kid who was cut in junior high school and was just a huge fan, followed basketball and played with friends -- but unfortunately that was not my calling,” Calkins said.
And Calkins could coach, it just wasn’t what he wanted to do. He was an assistant coach at Davis for two years underneath Bob Stanley, the longtime athletic director at Davis.
“I volunteered one year and then I was the JV coach for a year," Calkins said. "It really wasn't my thing. I mean, I love basketball. ... But coaching, you know, it was a huge time commitment. And I just wasn't that into it."
Calkins began announcing boys and girls varsity games for Davis during the 1998-99 season.
“I had no training in that '98-99 season. I just kind of did my thing," he said. "As time went on, you know, obviously I got better at it, realized how it should be. I wouldn't say it was good right away, but it's the best job in basketball. You know, it's all the fun without all the work."
Calkins does his best for the home and away teams, acknowledging that every kid on the court and bench has worked hard to be there.
“When you go to a Davis game and you're listening to the opening lineups, you'll hear that the visiting kids, they get the same type of acknowledgement. Give their position, their grade and their height and their number and then kind of jazz up their name,” Calkins said.
“I've actually had kids from the opposing team come up to me after the game and say, ‘I really liked the way you announced us.’ I appreciate that. This isn’t about me, it’s about the kids.”
And announcing basketball games isn’t just rolling into the gym and grabbing a roster. Calkins does his homework ahead of time to make each game sound better.
“You never know what you're going to get on the opposing roster in terms of names," he said. "You have to make the time and talk to the coach or an assistant coach, get things written down on paper so that you can know how to say the name. The last thing you want, and I've had this happen, is have somebody tap your shoulder and say, ‘You know, it's actually Dianna, not Diane."
Sitting at the officials' table with the scorekeepers and the person who runs the clock at every home game takes a bit of neutrality, but that isn’t always easy.
“I'm definitely rooting while trying not to look like I'm rooting," he said. "Have I gotten in trouble or reprimanded by the officials before? Absolutely. Yes. But I'm not yelling and screaming.
“For the record, I have never said anything inappropriate into the microphone and I plan to keep it that way.”
During a game, Calkins tries to jazz things up a little when a great basket is made or there's an exciting play. Sometimes he’ll throw in a nickname or a little play on a player’s name for the home team. But he never tries to overdo it.
“If you try to do too much, the game is about you rather than the kids, and you have to keep the focus on the kids," he said. "Nobody goes to a high school basketball game to listen to the announcer talk nonstop. If you can occasionally throw a little something in there that makes them laugh or react, that's great.
“But if you're pulling the focus away from the action on the court, that's a bad thing.”
Calkins' abilities have landed him announcing jobs for the state basketball tournaments in the Yakima Valley SunDome since 2008.
Basketball is a family affair for Calkins. His played in the Davis band and never missed a game. His wife enjoys watching basketball, too, and going to games together is a regular thing.
“The funny part is, in the old Davis gym, she could sit right next to me. I do miss that part of it, and she could also keep me out of trouble more with an elbow,” Calkins said.
Here’s a Q&A with Calkins:
What do you love about Yakima?
The sunshine!
Areas of the interest in the Yakima Valley?
Tough question for me. Probably would like to know more about the history of the agriculture in the area.
What’s something (a thing or two) that not many know about you?
My family is all from Tacoma and I’m the only one for several generations who did not remain there (or very close.)
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
Wine tasting. Breweries. Real Mexican food.
What is something you can’t live without?
Music.
Five Favorite things.
My family.
Seahawks football.
Davis Pirate athletics.
Camping.
Traveling.
