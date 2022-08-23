Damon Wood has been a part of the community since the 1990s. Though not a permanent fixture, he keeps coming back, befriending more downtown Yakima scenesters every time he sticks around.
Originally from Stockton, Calif., Wood landed in Yakima in 1990 and stayed seven years, playing drums for the band Stonefly.
He bounced back and forth between Yakima and Las Vegas, and has been living here again since 2017.
You may have seen him as a bouncer at The Sports Center on Yakima Avenue. Or maybe working at Kana Winery on Second Street. He also spent time at The Seasons Performance Hall and Hop Nation.
Now, Wood is co-owner, booker and bartender at Punks Bar, 31 N. First St. The bar is in the same building that once housed Hop Nation.
Punks Bar was an idea developed by Wood and co-owner Chris Cox. Both wanted Punks to be “a very nondivisive place where anybody can feel comfortable and hang out and have some live music,” Wood said. “It’s our hope just to be a staple in Yakima, be a destination spot, you know, where people would say, ‘Hey, what do we do in Yakima?’ And I would like people to say, ‘Oh, man — you gotta check out Punks.”
Wood has two daughters, MacKenzie, 24, and Sierra, 22. He beams with pride while talking about their accomplishments. “My daughters are pretty awesome. I mean, they’ve done a lot of cool stuff around town,” Wood said.
His oldest is in Seattle after graduating from the University of Washington and his youngest went to college here and is now a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Yakima YMCA Aquatic Center.
A friendly fixture on the downtown Yakima scene, Wood is gratified to be a part of the local beer, wine and music industry.
What do you love about Yakima?
I just love the people here. I remember when I first moved here, I remember driving down the road, kind of in the West Valley area and people just would wave at you as you passed them. That blew me away. I was, like, ‘I don’t know that person, what the hell is going on?’ So I just have always had that kind of friendly feeling around here and there’s a lot of good people around here.
The weather, the people, I love that there’s just a lot of potential here. I think people get kind of a little down about, like, how things may be going at the time or whatever. It’s been a lot of ups and downs lately but still has a lot of potential for people who want to move out of the big-city rat race and start new companies here. I think it’s a town has a really big potential for growth. That’s why I think small businesses like ours (Punks Bar) and others should join arms with other people.
What do you want to see in Explore?
Music, culture, arts, visual arts, all those things.
Cultural things, like in the Lower Valley. I think so many people forget about the Lower Valley when you live in Yakima.
Historical things. I know that maybe you haven’t done as much of that, but I remember an article in the paper about the history of the dams and water irrigation lines and how some family and some other family that were building those things had a feud and there was this big deal. Stuff like that is really interesting and it makes Yakima really interesting.
There’s so much obscure stuff that people wouldn’t even know. I mean, they could tell a historical story about this little corner of the street. You can probably come up with a whole article on just that.
If you were the Explore editor, who is
someone you would want to interview?
There’s this guy named Keith, he has this whole group of one-wheel skateboards. One-wheelers. Punks Bar is certified on the one-wheeler charging station app. He comes in here with his whole group and they go on rides around town and stuff. He’s doing these races and is like third in the state. He’s also an artist who brought in a bunch of work I just put up.
Dalton, I can’t remember his last name, but he owns a screen printing company and Winey Dogs. And I love that he’s just got a lot of motivation about the community. So, I think he’d be a good one.
I don’t really know much about them, that’s probably why I want to hear about them, the guys who opened up the skate and wine shop (Yakima Valley Emporium, or AVE). They’ve been in here and we kind of talked and we were gonna do a skate thing out here but the parking lot sucks.
5 favorite things
1. My daughters, I love them, they’re so awesome, I wish I could spend more time with them.
2. Music. It’s always been a huge part of my life. Watching live music. That’s a big thing and I want to some day have an at least two-day music festival here (gestures around at Punks Bar).
3. I love traveling, I wish I could do more of it.
4. Food, new and interesting food. And it goes well with the traveling thing.
5. And Zander, my dog.
(Since pets are an easy answer, Zander, a regular at Punks Bar, had to give his five favorite things: 1. Butt and ear scratches. 2. Pizza. 3. Any human food. 4. Skateboard and bicycle wheels. 5. A new blanket from All Mutts Great and Small.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.