Entomology meets musician meets family man meets cereal at the intersections of Chris and Nobbs.
Christopher Nobbs was born in Memorial Hospital in 1971. The Yakima Valley has always been home to the Yakima resident, who attended grade school in Zillah and high school in Toppenish.
“I grew up in the Valley. I kind of grew up half on the reservation and half off the reservation. It was a really cool place to live and grow up,” Nobbs said.
Nobbs attended Washington State University, earning a master’s degree in entomology, the study of insects. He works for FMC Corp. as a representative and entomologist. Nobbs does field work, studying pests to help customers handle infestations.
Nobbs works with pests but also has a deep fascination with insects, especially beetles.
“This is a fun fact: One of every five living creatures, and that includes all mammals, any animal in the animal kingdom, is a beetle. It’s beautiful. There are so many types of beetles. The diversity is crazy,” Nobbs said.
Given the opportunity, Nobbs would love to teach a hands-on children’s class about insects. He recently put up an exhibit about the Northern giant hornet — known informally as the murder hornet — at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Not a hobby and not a side job, part of Nobbs’ life involves performing as part of Cockaphonix, whose shows are described as a cacophony of sight and sound. Nobbs plays superbone, a hybrid tenor trombone.
“The things outside of work are so much more important. And those are my family. Those are my garden. Those are Cockaphonix,” Nobbs said. “When I joined this band, it was just for fun and just hanging out with some friends, and the last year has been so wild.”
A family man, Nobbs proudly talks about his blended family that includes six kids and his wife of five years, Megan Nobbs. Nobbs has two biological children, two adopted children and two stepchildren.
“It’s crazy. I love having people around. And honestly, I don’t feel any different, it’s just nice having them around and being part of their life,” Nobbs said.
Here’s a Q&A with Nobbs:
What do you love about Yakima?
Well, I guess I always looked at it this way: Maybe it’s just because it’s in my DNA and it’s like salmon going upstream. I feel like we kind of have a home and I came back here. I kind of feel like that sense, this is my stream, maybe just because I grew up here and love it because of nostalgia.
We couldn’t have better weather. We couldn’t have better access to Seattle, and water, recreation and everything we want to do is right here. We live in 300 days of sun. And we don’t have bugs. We don’t have tornadoes, hurricanes. The only thing we really have to worry about is mountains blowing up and that’s really rare.
I think we’re like a little Austin, Texas, right here, except I think we can be better. You know, we have wineries, we have breweries, we have all these things. We have amazing music, local music. I just want that to happen here and that’s something I’m willing to fight for. I just want to see people get along and get together on making this place better.
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
I would like to read a bit about how we’ve erased some of the local history and look back to learn from it, because there’s a lot of things that happened that are amazing in this Valley but there’s also things that we can learn from.
I think I’d like to know a little bit more about some of the people who can tell those stories or know those stories of what we were before and how we can move forward. I think it would be really cool to highlight some people … that have such a unique perspective.
Japanese internment stuff, the Filipino community that actually came over during the internment and what they had to deal with. That was all here, but we don’t talk about it and we really don’t know that history.
What’s something not many know about you?For about a year and a half now, I’ve been doing pottery. Since I joined the board and joined Yakima Maker Space, I started just doing a little bit of pottery at home because I was interested in it after what I saw at Maker Space. I thought, “Well, I’ll try it at home before I take it there because I’m nervous about wanting to get it right before everyone down there,” which is dumb. I have never taken a wheel class and that’s what they teach at Maker Space.
I do what’s called flip molds, which is where you pour liquid clay into a mold that is already preformed, and they come out and then you clean them up. I’ve made small and large, a lot of little things like tchotchke horses, mugs — you know, just kind of learning it.
I can’t say I’ve sold anything, but it’s mostly just been for gifts and things. I really love that part of pottery.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see,
do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
Well, I think I am a junk-food junkie, so I think they need Stop & Go Drive Inn on Fruitvale, that’s my favorite burger place.
When I have friends coming into town, one of the things that most of them like to do is take a drive up in the mountains, so we usually run around, take a quick drive to the mountains.
I would say one of my favorite things is just taking a Sunday and traveling around the Valley and smelling all the different smells and going to some wineries. I love the cultural side of things, too, and if they’re down in the Valley, driving through Toppenish for murals. It does feel like the Old West. It’s a different experience.
What item can’t you live without?
Wow. One item. It’s kind of a selfish thing and I’m gonna say one item I can’t live without — you know, I lived a long time without this, but now I don’t know if I can, and that’s cereal. I love cereal. And it’s usually something like Cap’n Crunch because it’s gotta be the worst cereal, too.
5 favorite things
My family.
Art in general, like any way shape or form.
I love the fandom and the people that are in it.
The friends I’ve met, honestly, since COVID-19 (restrictions) opened up and the new community of people that I didn’t even know were in Yakima.
My mom, because I wouldn’t be doing any of the music or art and creativity if it weren’t for her. I would sit on her knee in church and learn all the harmonies, and music-wise, she could pretty much play everything. That’s why I appreciate her in that whole creativity part of my life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.