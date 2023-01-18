A flyer and a simple “Do you like good music?” from a promoter led to an obsession.
At the time, Rebecca Williams was 17 or 18 and went to a concert for a band she had never heard of, Beats Antique. It had a belly dancer as a member of the band.
“I just became obsessed after that and started taking classes and never stopped,” Williams said.
Williams took her first belly dancing class in 2009, and eventually she would train with Zoe Jake, the dancer in Beats Antique.
Since then, Williams has performed around the Pacific Northwest as Rebecca Relic.
Williams moved to Yakima in April 2022 from Bellingham.
“Belly dance means something different to lots of people," Williams said. "I am a fusion belly dancer. The best way to describe that is for me, it's the technique of belly dance, which comes from the Middle East and North Africa, combined with a bunch of different pop dance styles.
“Like hip-hop and there is also flamenco; that's where the fusion part comes in. What I do and a lot of dancers in the states do is a version of that.”
Fusion belly dancing captured Williams’ attention. She says it’s kind of weird and has an otherworldly aesthetic. It opened the art world for Williams.
“The dancers moving just looked like the way that I would want to express myself," Williams said. "I hadn't really been into any art scene before that. I feel like art does that for people, connect with it on another level. And sometimes it just grabs you, it speaks to you.”
In 2016, Williams began teaching the Datura Style of belly dance. Datura Style was created by her teacher Rachel Brice. Williams took lessons and became a certified teacher by Brice.
Williams became a teacher to share the joy she attains from belly dancing, and she finds it rewarding to see students grow and learn.
“I love teaching to share dance with other people, make art with other people," she said. "I don't do it to make money. And there's just something about dancing in a room with a bunch of people that are all on the same page and all enjoying moving together.”
During late fall 2022, Williams taught sporadically at Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. On Feb. 7, 2023, she will begin teaching beginner lessons every Tuesday.
“There are so many different types of people that are attracted to belly dance. There are people of all age groups, so like, kids, anybody can be in a dance class,” Williams said.
“Some people want to come in and just have fun," she added. "They like the costumes, the music. Some people are doing it because it makes them feel really good in their body. And there's people that really want to learn to belly dance on a professional level.”
Williams lives in Yakima with her fiancé and their dog and cat. When not teaching or performing, she works in the environmental field, dealing with hazardous waste.
In her free time, Williams enjoys moving around. She does hot yoga and takes cycling classes. She loves reading and seeing local art.
“I love local beer and hiking — I feel like pretty typical Pacific Northwest activities,” Williams said.
As a self-described introvert, Williams relies on belly dancing for self-expression.
“I can't imagine not having belly dance in my life. It is like the most amazing way to do self-expression, creating dance and connecting to people through dance," she said. "I feel like everybody wants connection in the end. So, when I can connect with people through dance, it's fairly fulfilling. It gives me more depth in my life.”
Here’s a Q&A with Williams:
What do you love about Yakima?
I love the sun! It really is amazing, especially after living on the west side for 15 years. I knew I missed it, but I didn't know how much I missed it.
Yakima is a multicultural city and I love it.
I love that I can drive out Highway 12 and find a spot to pull off and hang out by the river with gorgeous mountains with no one in sight. The Northwest is a super popular place these days, so I don't take the ability to have easy access to solitude in nature for granted!
Areas of the interest in the Yakima Valley?
I'm really interested in learning more about native desert plants! Our plan is to turn our yard into a native landscape.
Local arts and music scene — I'm new here so I have a lot to learn about it.
There is a lot of effort going into making the downtown area a great place to be; I'm interested in learning more and participating in that.
What’s a thing or two that not many know about you?
I love spicy food!
I am a morning person/early riser. I know it’s terribly unpopular. I've been this way my whole life, though. When I was in college, instead of staying up all night working on school stuff, I would wake up super early to do it instead. My brain works the best in the wee hours of the morning.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
Probably going to get out to the mountains or the canyons. Definitely will be eating Mexican food and getting some local beer — stopping at Single Hill or making the trip out to Cowiche Creek Brewing. It's gorgeous there!
What is something you can’t live without?
Coffee. I tried not drinking coffee for a year once, and by the end I realized it did nothing for me and life is just better with coffee
Also, nature ... but we all can't live without that!
Five favorite things.
My dog Jabba and my cat Jasper.
Brunch.
That first sip of coffee in the morning — even better if it's camping!
My fiancé, Andrew.
Belly dance, of course!
