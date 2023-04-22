Family brought her back, and landing her dream job has kept her around.
Aja Stites was living in Portland and, after seven years, she moved back to Yakima to help take care of her grandmother and be closer to family.
Since her move home, Stites started working at Major League Marijuana in Union Gap as a delivery driver. She’s been there for two years now and is using her time on the job to help spread awareness about the benefits of marijuana use.
“I am a huge advocate for marijuana use,” she said. “I push for it. For me personally, it helps with my anxiety, depression and some back pain. I know from meeting people across the state, it’s a plant that heals; there’s healing benefits from smoking and partaking of it.”
Delivering marijuana flowers, concentrates and infused joints across Washington state, Stites regularly meets people who aren’t aware of the legality of marijuana in Washington.
“Just the other day, a lady at a gas station I usually stop at actually asked me what I do for a living because she thought I was a cosmetologist for my hair. I was like, no, I actually work for a marijuana farm, and she didn’t realize that marijuana was legalized,” Stites said.
For Stites, the job is about advocacy and education. Even when people know about the legal status of marijuana use, she still can teach people about the benefits of marijuana.
“It’s all about education at that point. I educate them on the benefits, the research, the knowledge that we’re gaining and how we’re trying to proceed forward. Marijuana is something healthy. And for myself it’s beneficial as well as something fun,” Stites said.
Teaching others about the benefits of marijuana use isn’t the first time Stites has dipped her toes into education.
While living in Portland, Stites worked as an art teacher in an after-school program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Stites spent her time at two different schools, helping students with homework followed by art lessons. Each month featured different topics and mediums for the students.
“We would do sessions of working on sculptures, paintings or whatever. We were teaching kids about different artists, different techniques, mediums and different ideas,” Stites said.
An artist herself, Stites has been practicing art since she was 10 years old when she received her first art kit.
She has continued painting, trying different mediums like acrylic paints and clay sculpting, but oil paints are her go-to.
“My medium is oils. My style is abstract. Painting is a way to release tension for me. I give paintings to friends and I have sold a few pieces. But art is for me. I love it,” Stites said.
Besides art, in her down time Stites enjoys music. She has a love for any and all music and was even in a band in high school.
“Silent Wings was my band in high school. It was actually a Christian rock band. I’ve tried to start a few bands, but they just haven’t worked out. Mostly it’s because I’m busy all the time,” Stites said.
“At karaoke, I rock some Cranberries and Whitesnake, even Rihanna on occasion. It depends on my mood.”
Stites moved back to Yakima four years ago when her grandmother was going through some health problems to help care for her. She says her mother and father are very hard-working people. Her three half-brothers aren’t really half — Stites says they’re her real brothers.
Being back near her family has also been useful for Stites. They help her raise her 10-year-old son, Gavin. Gavin is autistic, so the family assistance is nice, Stites said.
“Gavin is the most adorable autistic little boy you’ll ever meet. He has a big heart and has a little trouble socially sometimes but that comes with autism. You know, it is a hard job, but it is one of my favorites. It takes all my time when I’m not at work,” Stites said.
When not busy at work, Stites enjoys going on hikes with Gavin. When the weather is nice and permitting, they will hike around different places. Some of their favorites include Dog Lake, which Stites says is gorgeous in the summer, and Forest Park in Portland when they can make the trip to Oregon.
When at home, Stites and Gavin watch a lot of movies together and eat a ton of popcorn. He likes Spider-Man, Pixar movies, “Big Hero Six” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” She loves horror and action movies and the television show “Friends.”
Home life also includes JJ the cat.
“I love cats. JJ is black and white and Gavin named him JJ after a Minecraft YouTuber. I actually named him Jim Jones,” Stites said.
Yes, she named him after Jim Jones, the American cult leader.
“I love cults. I love true crime. I watch a ton of documentaries on serial killers, and I listen to a ton of podcasts on all those subjects,” Stites said.
“My life is kind of a train wreck, but I’m working through it like everyone else.”
Here’s a Q&A with Stites:
What do you love about Yakima?
One thing I love about Yakima is the close community it has. If you know one person, you know 50 others.
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
Some interesting places in Yakima would be Bill’s Place and Cowiche Canyon and the wineries.
What’s something (a thing or two) that not many know about you?
Something no one knows about me is I enjoy the occasional old fashioned.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
If someone asks for a suggestion to go somewhere in Yakima, I would say Bill’s Place for food, High Steppe Climbing Center for some rocking climbing, or check out the wineries.
What is something you can’t live without?
I can’t live without my son or my cat; they keep me going.
Five Favorite things.
Animals.
Horror movies.
Watching my son play Minecraft.
Getting high.
Spending time with friends.
Biography Name: Aja Stites. Occupation: Delivery driver. Age: 31. Residence: Yakima. Favorite date night spot: Cowiche Canyon Kitchen or E.Z Tiger. Favorite food: Pho. Favorite drink: PBR. Favorite color: Black. What do you want to be when you grow up: I’m already in my dream in the marijuana industry. Proudest feat: Raising my boy to be a kind and loving soul. Current album in heavy rotation: “Ascension” by Nox Novacula. Most quoted movie: I quote “Braveheart” or “Lord of the Rings” a lot. Rock paper scissors: Rock.
