Ambition doesn’t grow on trees.
But for Alden Ontiveros Houghton, maybe it does.
Ontiveros Houghton lives in West Valley in Yakima and is a fifth-grader at Wide Hollow Elementary School, where he started school at an early age. His favorite subject is math.
“Math challenges me. I like challenges,” he said.
Ontiveros Houghton welcomes challenges in just about every aspect of his young life. In addition to being a full-time student, he loves playing the piano, and is learning how to play the violin and to speak Spanish. He makes elaborate creations on his iPad and much more.
“I like using my brain and being challenged. I gain knowledge and hopefully better jobs,” Ontiveros Houghton said.
Though only 10, Ontiveros Houghton already does “work” for his mother, Jessica Ontiveros Houghton, and is anxious to create multiple career paths for himself.
Ontiveros Houghton is his mother’s IT guy. During his spring break, he helped input formulas into Excel for profit-and-loss sheets.
“I love computers and I want to learn more about IT, building the software and computers,” Ontiveros Houghton said.
Like many children his age, Ontiveros Houghton is already efficient with a computer and the internet. He uses Skillshare, a website offering numerous online courses. Ontiveros Houghton has learned a lot from online tutorials as well as teaching himself.
“I made a how-to video about the correct way to milk a goat. I filmed my mom milking a goat and edited it,” he said.
He added music to the video and event put a bloopers reel at the end, all through trial and error.
Musical family
Music is also a big part of Ontiveros Houghton’s life. As mentioned, he plays the piano and is learning how to play the violin. He is taking online courses for both instruments, too.
“I started playing the piano when I was 6. My family is a musical family. My mom sings every weekend; my father can play the guitar.
“I chose to play the piano because it’s simple, very simple. Simple for some. And math.”
When not improvising, Ontiveros Houghton tries to compose his own music, but is still figuring out how to use music composing software.
Every Saturday, he and his family play music together. His mother will sing along while he plays the piano or while his father plays the guitar. One of his current favorite songs is “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars.
Ontiveros Houghton watched Yakima musician Amanda Simmons perform a cover of the song while he was helping his mom sell bouquets for Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients, a local nonprofit. Simmons also plays the violin.
Ontiveros Houghton’s mother worked part time for Canyon Blooms, donating vases of flowers to hospice patients, the YWCA women’s shelter, long-term nursing care facilities and others in need.
“My mom would go to pop-up events and since she couldn’t leave us alone at home, I helped sell bouquets at events,” he said with a grin.
Outgoing and not afraid to talk to adults, Ontiveros Houghton also gets on the microphone at these events to inform people about why they were there and what Canyon Blooms is all about.
“I spoke from my heart and from memory, hearing what my mom would share,” he said. “I just spoke and fought the fear.”
Little by little, Ontiveros Houghton became the No. 1 salesperson for Canyon Blooms. The other volunteers pitched in to give him a violin.
He is still learning how to play, and Ontiveros Houghton laughs about having to practice in the guest bedroom, with the door closed.
Varied interests
He has a sense of humor and even found a challenge to overcome in a silly way.
In the classroom, he and his classmates enjoyed pranking their teacher by using the “Rickrolled” meme in presentations and assignments. Rickrolling inserts clips of the video of the song “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley as a gag.
Rickrolling happened so often in Ontiveros Houghton’s class that his teacher had to deduct grading points to anyone who continued to use it.
To get around this new rule, Ontiveros Houghton did a report on Rick Astley and, of course, used a clip of the song.
For fun, Ontiveros Houghton plays basketball with his friends, in addition to playing the piano, and plays on the family iPad.
“I play Roblox and Minecraft with friends. I like to build bridges and homes. I used a tutorial to make a mid-century modern home for my mom. I also built a science lab. It was extremely hard and challenging,” Ontiveros Houghton said.
He also likes spending time in the kitchen cooking. His favorite thing to make is pies, and he’s not one to turn down a challenge: He created a website about baking pies.
“I love to cook, I love food. I’ve been wanting to make more food so I can try it,” he said.
Here’s a Q&A with Ontiveros Houghton:
What do you love about Yakima?
My family lives here. It has great biking spots for me to bike with my grandpa. The landscape is beautiful and it has great views. The summertime is also really cool because there is lots of stuff to do outside.
Areas of the interest in the Yakima Valley?
I want to explore all the different restaurants; I’ve always loved to try new food. I love to cook and hope to go to cooking classes one day.
What’s something (a thing or two) that not many know about you?
I was born in Beverly Hills. We didn’t live there, but it was the closest hospital to where we lived in Los Angeles.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
They should see a play at The Capitol Theatre, go to the Yakima Valley Museum and eat at Essencia.
What is something you can’t live without?
My mom.
Five favorite things.
My family.
Pizza: The doughy texture and the garlic are very tasty.
Piano: I’ve played it since I was 6 and have loved it ever since.
Computers.
Math.
Biography Name: Alden Ontiveros Houghton Occupation: Fifth-grade student. Age: 10. Residence: Yakima. Favorite date night spot: I’m 10, but I do like to go drink milk steamers with my mom. Favorite food: Pizza. Favorite drink: Milk steamer. Favorite color: Lime green. What do you want to be when you grow up? A computer scientist, a restaurateur and a professional pianist. Proudest feat: When I was in first grade, I was an understudy for the school play. A week before the play was about to open, we found out that the lead actor was not going to be able to do the play. Fortunately, I had everyone’s lines and songs memorized. Even though I was half of everyone else’s size, I took over the role and got a standing ovation. Current albums: All the music from “Zombies” 1, 2, and 3. Most quoted movie: “Forky Asks a Question: What Is A Friend?” (“What? No?!”) Rock, paper, scissors: Scissors. I can’t make my hand do anything else.
