Owners and restorers of about 45 vintage trailers are descending on the Nile Valley this week to share their hobby and passion with other enthusiasts.
The trailers — and their occupants — begin arriving at noon Thursday for a weekend of events, and the public is invited for a look inside the trailers Saturday.
The open house is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 Highway 410 outside Naches.
It’s a free event that draws a crowd, said organizer Rita Babcock.
“It’s amazing how many people drive up there each year,” she said.
When it comes to special attractions, she said people should be on the lookout for restored models of the 1962 Aloha trailer.
Babcock said there are 12 trailers of that model, produced in Oregon for the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle, in existence, and four will be at the open house Saturday.
