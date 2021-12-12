Surprise! Today is National Poinsettia Day in the United States.
During just a few short weeks in November and December, Americans will buy more than 35 million of the bright beauties. Sales figures like these make it our bestselling potted plant, accounting for almost one-quarter of the year’s total potted plant sales and contributing $250 million to our economy. No flower says Christmas like the poinsettia, earning the plant a Dec. 12 holiday all to itself each year.
The plant we know botanically as Euphorbia pulcherrima has a rich association with Christmas. According to Mexican legend, a child too poor to buy a gift for baby Jesus gathered weeds from the side of the road and placed them on the church altar on Christmas Eve. The congregation was awed and amazed when the weeds turned brilliant red and green.
The showy, colorful parts of the poinsettias that most people think of as the flowers are actually colored bracts, or modified leaves. The yellow structures in the center of the colorful bracts are the actual flowers. However, poinsettias fade fast after Christmas. Expect the plant to drop its bracts and leaves soon after those yellow flowers shed their pollen. And when it comes to getting them to re-bloom, poinsettias are notoriously tricky to get right. It’s all about photoperiodism.
Gardeners have observed for centuries that daffodils flower in the spring, and chrysanthemums flower in the fall. It wasn’t until 100 years ago that two researchers from the USDA began unraveling an explanation. They found that neither the Maryland Mammoth variety of tobacco, nor the Biloxi variety of soybean, would flower unless the day-length was shorter than a critical number of hours. They called this phenomenon photoperiodism. Plants that flower only under certain conditions are considered to be photoperiodic. They concluded that short-day plants flower in early spring or fall and must have a light period shorter than a critical length. Long-day plants flower chiefly in the summer, and will flower only if the light periods are longer than a critical length. Day-neutral plants flower without respect to day length.
In 1938, new research revealed that it wasn’t day length that triggered the seasonal flowering response, but rather an uninterrupted dark period. But the terms relating to day length stuck. In reality, those short-day plants are really responding to the long nights, while long-day plants are triggered by short nights. In some of the plants they studied, if the period of darkness was interrupted by as little as a one-minute exposure to light from a 25-watt bulb, flowering would not occur. It’s all about darkness.
This is why it is challenging to get poinsettias to re-bloom indoors, where artificial light can extend the day. Unless the plants are kept in an area that remains completely dark at night, they won’t produce flowers. Interruption of the required darkness period will interfere with blooming. What’s more, poinsettias don’t naturally bloom precisely at Christmas. Instead, they are forced to bloom by keeping them in the dark for a certain number of hours each day in the winter to trick them into blooming for the holiday.
If you want to try getting your plant to re-bloom next Christmas, cut the stems back to 8 inches in early April. Keep the plant in indirect sun and water regularly. Re-prune if necessary to keep the plant bushy, but not after Sept. 1. This spring, grow it outdoors in a sheltered spot after night temperatures warm to 55 degrees. Re-pot it around June 1 into rich potting soil in a slightly bigger pot, and fertilize it every few weeks.
Now comes the tricky part. Starting Oct. 1, place your plant in complete darkness for 14 continuous hours each night. Try an unused closet or cupboard, or cover the plant with a box that admits absolutely no stray light in the dark period. Even an inadvertent short flash of light during this critical period could keep it from flowering. In the daytime, give the poinsettia 8 hours of bright light. Continue to water and fertilize, and if you’re lucky, you should have a flowering plant in 8 to 10 weeks.
Given how much time it takes to coax a poinsettia to re-flower at the already busiest time of the year, this advice may be the best you’ve ever ignored. You have my permission to add the plant to your compost pile, and buy a blooming one again next year.
