Fresh hop ales as far as the eye can see. Or at least within the confines of Sozo Sports.
The Fresh Hop Ale Festival is from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Sozo Sports, 2200 S. 36th Ave., and 62 breweries will be pouring beers made with fresh (or wet) hops.
About 5,200 tickets have been sold for the 19th annual festival, and organizers expect to see about 6,000 people pass through the gates.
“The Fresh Hop Ale Festival is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to present one of the country’s top 10 beer festivals and celebrate the Yakima Valley’s hops,” according to the festival’s website.
The Fresh Hop Ale Festival is a fundraiser, noted Megan Nobbs, this year’s festival chair.
“When you're buying a drink ticket, when you're buying merch, you're actually supporting arts and science organizations in the Yakima Valley," she said. "We give back typically over $100,000 every year, directly back into the community.”
Gates open at 4 p.m. for VIPs and 5 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. VIP tickets are sold out.
Tickets will be available at the gates. General admission tickets cost $55 and include a commemorative glass and four tasting tokens. Designated driver tickets are available for $25 and include admission and complimentary nonalcoholic drinks.
Here's a fresh-hop guide:
Transportation
Parking at Sozo Sports will cost $5, and there is an improved shuttle service.
“We added more shuttle stops this year versus last year. We got a lot of feedback and took all those, added a dedicated person managing all the logistics and we’re working with A&A Motorcoach and the Little Hopper. It'll definitely be a more efficient system this year,” Nobbs said.
A major improvement is one designated spot for shuttles at Sozo Sports.
“It’ll be roped off and easier for people to manage getting on and off," Nobbs said. "Buses will leave every 10-15 minute depending on how many people are on the bus.”
Pickups will start at 3 p.m. and run through 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Ledgestone Hotel, 107 N. Fair Ave.
• Bi Mart, 1207 N. 40th Ave.
• Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave.
• Home2Suites Rainier Square, 2600 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
• Yakima Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap (between the closed Bank of America and the closed Old Country Buffet).
• Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1215 Ahtanum Ridge Drive.
• Hilton Garden Inn, 401 E. Yakima Ave. (parking on street only).
• Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave. (parking on street or behind building).
Return shuttles will start at 7 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.
Entertainment
The opening band, Hop Creep, is based out of Vancouver, Wash., and will perform from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.
“Hop Creep is kind of unique. A brewery reached out to us to say, ‘Hey, we have a brewery band that performs out of Brothers Cascadia Brewing.’ They have their own house band and it's comprised of brewers and staff that work at the brewery and a couple other breweries around town,” Nobbs said.
They play covers and some original music.
The second band is Santa Poco from Seattle, who play rockabilly and country music and will take the stage from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Headlining the festival from 8-9 p.m. is Caleb Hawley, coming from Harlem, N.Y. He was an "American Idol" contestant and performs R&B and soul, fun beats and great groove music, Nobbs said.
“As a general rule, we have a lot of people to please so we try to give a little bit of everything. We want it to be fun for everybody and just try to keep as much variety as we can. Because after all, it's a party and we want people to dance and have a good time,” Nobbs said.
Food and drink
In addition to 62 breweries serving fresh hop beers, wineries and cideries will also be pouring drinks. Narratif Winery, Treveri Cellars, Fortuity Cellars, Tirridis Sparkling Wines, Tieton Cider Works, Naches Heights Vineyard and Gilbert Cellars are participating.
“We do have food on site for sale, so if you are going to come out, there's a lot of different food vendors that you can choose from,” Nobbs said.
Food options for general admission ticket holders include Nano’s Tacos, Awesome Eats, Home Thai Food, Wag Gourmet Hot Dogs, Linds Concessions, Crabby’s Crab Cakes and Seafood Delights, Polynesian Grill and Uncle Sam’s Kettle Corn.
Fresh Hop advice
Nobbs’ advice for a festival newbie:
• Plan for all seasons: Dress for the warm temperatures during the day, and make sure to layer because it gets cold when the sun goes down. (Saturday's expected high is 84 and the expected low is 48. Winds should be light most of the day.)
• Take advantage of the shuttles and be responsible getting there and back.
• Fresh hop beers hit different. Be prepared for higher alcohol content.
• Be prepared to have a good time and make sure you've got a ride.
