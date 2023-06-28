In the past month, I have participated in numerous discussion groups focused on the state of the economy, locally and statewide. A recurring refrain has been the challenge in attracting and retaining workers, given the massive changes in work patterns and life paths as the past three years have unfolded.
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra is no different; this week we are advertising four late-August auditions for seven open permanent positions on our musician roster, and we are working to fill specialized part-time staff positions as more lucrative full-time opportunities draw employees out of state. Our geographic location in Yakima has great advantages that we all know, from pleasant weather and access to a variety of outdoor environments and activities to minimal traffic and an enviable array of arts and cultural offerings. For the performing arts, however, we are only a small part of a much larger regional ecosystem.
I am frequently asked whether the musicians of the Yakima Symphony live in Yakima. When the orchestra began more than 50 years ago, this was overwhelmingly the case; it was a smaller ensemble at that time, and it served much more as an outlet for local musicians to make music together on a volunteer basis. Over the decades, the artistic expectations of our community grew, and as musicians began to be paid for their services Yakima began to attract musicians from farther afield.
Today, as a fully professional orchestra with a permanent roster of 66 players, the YSO draws about 35% of our musicians from the Central Washington axis — mostly the Yakima and Kittitas valleys — and about 40% from Seattle and the Puget Sound area. The remainder come from all corners of our state, from Bellingham to Longview in the west and Loon Lake to Walla Walla in the east, and from as far away as western Oregon, Helena (yes, Montana!), and even one musician who mostly lives in the New York City area but regularly returns to the Pacific Northwest to perform with the YSO. Beginning later this summer, one of our woodwind players will be commuting from Oklahoma.
While the quality of our orchestra, the interesting repertoire we perform, and the friendliness of our community have become a great draw for orchestral musicians from all over the Pacific Northwest, the economics of being a musician actually living in Central Washington are quite challenging. No YSO musician can even come close to making a living solely from the 11 weekends we gather to perform as an orchestra each year, so each of them relies on other work for the other 40 or so weeks of the year. For some, this may be a full-time job either as a musician (often teaching at a university or in public schools) or sometimes in another field entirely.
For a great many musicians, Yakima is part of what is affectionately termed the “Freeway Philharmonic” — a network of mostly smaller orchestras that pay less and play less often than the YSO, but which in combination with private music teaching and other smaller gigs make it possible to survive doing the work they love and have trained for so many years to master. Naturally, there are more of these other gigs and teaching opportunities in larger metropolitan areas, so musicians tend to gravitate there.
This phenomenon is not limited to musicians. The Capitol Theatre is subject to the same economic pressures as it works to attract new qualified and experienced theatrical workers to join the theater’s stage crew. While Yakima is a great place to live and work, there simply aren’t enough performances here to make a living doing only that. For those who do reside in Yakima, there must be another way to make a living, or they, too, must rely on a similar regional network of theaters and festivals that can keep them on the road for much of each performance season.
Yakima can be very proud of the robust performing arts profile that many decades of hard work and investment have built. We can all nurture our part of the larger ecosystems that continue to make that possible, from ensuring that professional musicians and artists are paid appropriately for their work to supporting local arts and music education, and fostering greater awareness of how the arts contribute to our community’s social and economic well-being.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
